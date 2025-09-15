Two Team Robins Airmen make All-Air Force Women’s Softball team

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Helyena Schmitz, left, 116th Medical Group Detachment 1 aerospace medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Helyena Schmitz, left, 116th Medical Group Detachment 1 aerospace medical technician, and Master Sgt. Brittany Wallace, 78th Healthcare Operations Squadron Diagnostic and Therapeutic Flight chief, pose for a photo in Oklahoma City, Aug. 21, 2025, at the Armed Forces Men and Women’s Softball Championship. Both Team Robins Airmen made the All-Air Force Women’s Softball team and placed second against the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy teams. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

When two Airmen stepped up to the plate as part of the All-Air Force Women’s Softball team, they were doing more than chasing a win – they were strengthening the same skills that shape mission readiness here at Team Robins.



Tech. Sgt. Helyena Schmitz, 116th Medical Group Detachment 1 aerospace medical technician, and Master Sgt. Brittany Wallace, 78th Healthcare Operations Squadron Diagnostic and Therapeutic Flight chief, were part of the 24 Airmen selected to try out. They became part of the 15-person team just days later.



Just two weeks after tryouts were held in San Antonio, Texas, they went to Oklahoma City, Aug. 21-23, 2025, and placed second at the Armed Forces Men and Women’s Softball Championship against the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.



“When I stepped onto the field at the stadium for the tournament, I was on a different level,” Schmitz said. “Looking to my left and across the field and seeing my team next to me – that grounded me.”



Schmitz, who has been playing softball since she was 12 years old, has been in the Air Force for seven years. She said making the team not only helped her become a better player, but an even better noncommissioned officer.



“Softball is a team sport, just like being in the military,” Schmitz said. “Not one person alone can win the game or the fight. We work together for a common goal, and that is what we did.”



Wallace, who has been in the Air Force for 16 years and has been playing softball since she was 8 years old, shared she was honored to be selected to represent Team Robins.



“Being able to represent the Air Force was awesome, but to have two of us get selected to try out and both of us make it, was even more awesome,” Wallace said. “I am grateful for my leadership giving me the opportunity to play the game I’ve always loved at a level I’ve never played at before.”



She also emphasized the importance of cohesion during the short time they had with their new teammates. As a team, they utilized the same foundations they use as Airmen: teamwork, communication and accountability.



“We had to learn quick on how to give each other feedback, pick each other up, and work through learning and building connections,” Wallace said. “Regardless of our ability to play softball, we would only achieve our goal by working together as a team.”



More information on applying for the All-Air Force Women’s Softball team can be found on the Department of the Air Force Sports website here: https://dafsports.com/sports.