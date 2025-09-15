Fort Buchanan Commissary Awards Fisher House Scholarship for Military Children

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Service members, customers, and community members gathered at the installation's commissary, Sept. 12 to witness the announcement of the 2025 Fisher House Scholarship for Military Children winner.



The Scholarship for Military Children Program awards 500 scholarships of $2,000 each to military dependent children under age 23 who have valid Department of War identification cards and whose parents are active duty, reserve/guard, deceased, or retired from U.S. military branches.



Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, Fort Buchanan Garrison Deputy Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, Fort Buchanan Garrison Command Sergeant Major, participated in the event. Milagros Rodriguez, store manager of the Fort Buchanan commissary, served as the master of ceremonies.



Cook emphasized the broader impact of supporting military children, linking family support to mission readiness.



"It's very important that we connect our military children, their families, and the warfighter to the greater good, to the bigger mission. In the end, it allows that warfighter to go and do what warfighters do... so it enables their families to be okay during that period that they're away, and so that's something to keep in mind," said Cook.



Rodriguez explained the purpose and funding of the scholarship program, highlighting its value to military families.



"The Scholarship for Military Children program is one of many programs initiated by the Defense Commissary Agency to involve commissaries even more deeply in the fabric of the military community. The Scholarship for Military Children, which is funded by the vendors, manufacturers who sell groceries every day, makes a premier military benefit more valuable by offering military children the chance to earn $2,000 scholarship," said Rodriguez.



The winner for this year's scholarship was Angeishka P. Negrón-Pérez, a native of San Sebastian, a town located in the northwestern region of the island, who is a student of Clinical Psychology.



"Today I dedicate this achievement to my father, Sergeant Eugenio Negron Laboy, who passed away a year ago and sadly couldn't be here with us today. He honorably served our country for 13 years with discipline, strength, and dedication. Qualities that continue to inspire me and are values that I apply in everything that I do every day. Beyond his service, my father was a loving and supportive soul who believed in me unconditionally. And although he is no longer physically here, I carry his love, lessons, and spirit with me in every step I take," expressed an emotional Negrón-Pérez.



The student also reflected on the challenges faced by military children and the importance of resilience.



"My journey as a college student hasn't always been so easy. Everyone faces silent battles, challenges, and different life events that are beyond our control. But what truly matters is how we choose to respond. If we allow these experiences to weaken us or take them as fuel to grow and to learn from them," said Negrón-Pérez.



Students can apply to the 2026 Fisher House Scholarship for Military Child between December 10, 2025, and February 11, 2026, by creating an account, completing an online form, writing a 500-word essay, submitting transcripts with required Grade Point Average minimums (3.0 for high school, 2.5 for college), and providing their Department of War Identification benefits number.



For more information about the Scholarship for Military Child Program, visit the website https://www.fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarship-programs/scholarships-for-military-children/



By awarding the Scholarship for Military Child, the Fort Buchanan commissary demonstrates its commitment to supporting military children through educational opportunities and highlights the importance of community and family in the process, enabling local warfighters.



With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and facilitating deployment of forces anywhere, anytime.

