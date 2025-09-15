Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military medical leaders strengthen global military health partnerships across Europe

    DHA Director visits Camp Kosciuszko

    Photo By Noah Nash | Acting Defense Health Agency Director Dr. David Smith and DHA Senior Enlisted Leader

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Story by Noah Nash 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. David Smith, acting director of the Defense Health Agency, recently visited with military hospital and clinic teams in Europe to strengthen collaborations with military medical and host nation partners. Accompanied by key DHA leaders, Smith visited facilities in Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and England.

    The tour began at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, where Smith hosted a town hall with staff and patients and met with command surgeons from U.S. European and Africa Commands to discuss medical readiness priorities. Additionally, Smith met with German medical leaders at the Saarland University Hospital, extending his gratitude for the partnership from our host-nation medical colleagues.

    In Poland, the team focused on the deployment of MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s electronic health record system, to support our forward deployed forces. They also received updates on the expanded TRICARE Overseas network — and how it is meeting increased demand from the growth in service members and some accompanied family members in this NATO nation.

    Stops in Italy and Spain showcased DHA’s operational support at strategic Mediterranean installations, while the final visit in the United Kingdom reinforced collaboration with the United Kingdom’s Defense Medical Services to enhance interoperability.

    This trip by Smith supports comprehensive collaboration with the Defense Health Networks while meeting the agency’s mission of supporting the Combatant Commands, military services, beneficiaries, and other partners around the world while delivering quality and safe health care.

