Corps of Engineers Updates Ohio Harbor Community with FY25-26 Dredging Newsletter

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has published the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Ohio Dredging Newsletter to inform stakeholders and the public about the status of dredging of Lake Erie harbors and initiatives for the coming year.



Dredging of harbors across Ohio ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways.



• Over 27.5 million tons of commodities – including iron ore, limestone, coal, and salt – pass through the state’s seven commercially utilized harbors annually, supporting more than 5,500 jobs and nearly $1.4 billion in business revenue each year.

• After dredging nearly 1.2 million cubic yards of sediment from Ohio harbors in 2025, there is more work to be done to address annual shoaling, clean up a backlog and avoid future issues.

• Ohio’s harbors are facing potential challenges in 2026 and beyond due to limited funding for dredging and space for the dredged material.



View the Ohio Dredging Newsletter at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll8/id/4838



Operations, maintenance, and dredging of these harbors by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



The USACE Buffalo District is actively working with the State of Ohio and local partners to build predictability and consistency into the dredging program across Ohio with Dredged Material Management Plans for each commercially utilized harbor. DMMPs incorporate extensive scientific and economic analysis, as well as community and stakeholder input, to identify 20-year solutions that are least costly, technically feasible, and environmentally acceptable.





