    Photo Story: 2025 HIMARS training at Fort McCoy

    2025 HIMARS training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    PHOTO STORY BY AMANDA CLARK
    Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment, a Wisconsin Army National Guard unit that operates the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), conducts training at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2025, at a live-fire range at Fort McCoy.

    The unit conducts training and live-fire exercises with HIMARS regularly at Fort McCoy as well as Camp Ripley, Minn. The unit has been involved in international training, such as rapid deployment operations with the Swedish armed forces.

    Wisconsin National Guard troops regularly train at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 16:19
    Story ID: 548327
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

