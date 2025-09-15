Army calls for innovation, urges collaboration at Demand Signal Forum

ARLINGTON, Va. – Army leaders delivered a call-to-action Sept. 15 at the Army Demand Signal Forum, part of senior leadership’s ongoing push for continuous transformation and modernization. Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Dan Driscoll, used this platform to announce the Army’s newest technology integration enterprise: FUZE.



FUZE brings together four flagship innovation programs – the xTech, Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Transfer (SBIR|STTR), Manufacturing Technology (ManTech), and Technology Maturation Initiative (TMI) under a coordinated and synchronized framework to accelerate advanced capabilities, strengthen the industrial base, and deliver readiness at the speed of relevance.

Army leaders emphasized swiftly embracing innovation is no longer an option, but a fundamental necessity to ensure the Army maintain readiness, deterrence capabilities, and overall dominance.



"Since being sworn in, the Chief of Staff of the Army and I have been laser-focused on one question: Are we truly enabling our Soldiers?” Driscoll addressed the diverse crowd of industry leaders, innovators, and Army partners.



“Are they getting the tools they need fast enough to dominate on the battlefield? If the answer is anything less than an unequivocal ‘yes,’ then we have a moral duty to change," he continued.



This forum culminated the Army Demand Signal Series, providing a platform for emerging technology companies to propose solutions to the Army’s key demands. In line with Army senior leadership guidance to the force, the forum fostered direct engagement between the Army's operational needs and the cutting-edge expertise of the nation's dynamic technology sector.



"Our goal is to create a system where decisions that used to take months are now made in a matter of days, allowing us to rapidly adapt to changing battlefield requirements," Driscoll said.



Army leaders detailed the service’s commitment to cultivating a deliberate and structured innovation ecosystem, emphasizing the critical role of public-private partnerships in driving progress. They highlighted the shift from counterinsurgency operations to large-scale combat readiness against near-peer adversaries, marking the Army's most significant transformation in over four decades. This evolution demands a renewed approach to technology discovery, testing, and transition, heavily reliant on collaboration with external partners.



“This initiative is about rethinking how we operate, how we innovate, and how we deliver results for Soldiers,” said Mr. Chris Manning, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Research and Technology. “Army FUZE will help synchronize efforts, enhance collaboration, and create the connective tissue that drives true transformation across the enterprise.”



Central to the Army's innovation strategy are several key programs, which now include the prioritization of the FUZE enterprise. Army FUZE, as described by Army leaders, is designed to be the engine accelerating the Army's best ideas from initial concept to combat-ready capability. It seeks to connect innovators with decision-makers, prototypes with production lines, and concepts with tangible solutions. The Army sees FUZE as critical to rapidly injecting cutting-edge technology into the force.



The Army is particularly interested in leveraging commercial breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation energy, seeking innovative solutions that can be effectively adapted and scaled to meet the evolving needs of the modern warfighter.



“Transformation is not just a goal, it’s an operational necessity,” Dr. Willis, Director, Army Innovation Programs, added.



“Army FUZE equips us with the venture capitalist mindset, streamlined operating structure, and sustained momentum to deliver on that necessity. It ensures we’re not just innovating, but doing so with urgency, clear strategic direction, and synchronized, mission-focused execution,” he concluded.



Army leaders further urged attendees to actively propose innovative solutions to address the Army's evolving needs. By reducing barriers to entry, accelerating timelines, and strengthening collaborative partnerships, the Army aims to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies and maintain the strategic advantage vital to ensuring the safety and success of its warfighters.

