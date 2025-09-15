A New Chapter Begins: Fort Buchanan Hosts a Retirement Ceremony

Photo By David Hernandez | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Command Sergeant Major...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Command Sergeant Major Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation Command Sergeant Major, presided over the retirement ceremony at the Puerto Rico Capitol building, Sept. 10, to honor the dedicated service and lasting contributions of retiring Soldiers and civilian employees. see less | View Image Page

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO– Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Command Sergeant Major Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation Command Sergeant Major, presided over the retirement ceremony at the Puerto Rico Capitol building, Sept. 10, to honor the dedicated service and lasting contributions of retiring Soldiers and civilian employees.



Distinguished guests, including State Representatives Angel Morey and Jose Pérez-Cordero, vice president of the Federal Affairs Commission, delivered remarks. Their speeches reinforced the importance of honoring those who have dedicated their lives to the defense and support of the United States.



“Your years of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the defense of our nation and the values we cherish will forever be remembered,” said Pérez-Cordero

Samples reflected on the emotional significance of Army traditions and the lifelong bond within the Army family.



“Once you become a Soldier, you remain a Soldier for life. It’s not progress. It’s a mindset,” he said. He also acknowledged the civilian team members, stating, “You’ve served alongside our warfighters, bringing valuable civilian experience to provide essential services.”



The ceremony honored the retirement of the following personnel:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Deborah Rivera, Master Sgt. Angel Lopez Hernandez, Master Sgt. Edwin O. Rodriguez, Sgt. 1st Class Eduardo Castellar Ruiz, Sgt. 1st Class Janet L. Stewart, Staff Sgt. Jomarys López Santiago, Staff Sgt. Guillermo Loperena López, Staff Sgt. Alvin I. Vélez, Staff Sgt. Myrna Cabassa Almodovar, Staff Sgt. Julimar López Nuñez, Spc. Jashlymar Torres de Jesús, José A. Márquez, César Quintero, Felix Torres, Francisco Olivo, Héctor I. Santiago Morales, Joel Ramos, Carmen Dieppa Quintana, José L. López, Milda Román, José Vazquez Rivera, Carlos J. Alvardo and Julio A. Capacetti.



Vázquez Rivera, a human resources specialist at Fort Buchanan and former Command Sergeant Major, with 38 years of service, shared his advice with service members approaching retirement.



“Make sure you’re prepared economically, your Thrift Savings Plan is up to date, and your finances are in order, so you’ll be comfortable when you retire,” said Vázquez, a Luquillo native.



Master Sgt. Edwin O. Rodriguez, former senior enlisted advisor for the J-39 at U.S. Army Special Operations Command, emphasized the importance of early and comprehensive retirement planning involving family.



“Retirement is not a one-year process. It takes a lot of time to plan, and it must be done with your family because everything will be affected—financially and in your daily life. I plan to continue working. I want to take the leadership skills I developed over my 24 and a half years in the military and apply them to something new,” said the Yabucoa native.

Each retiree received a Certificate of Retirement, a Certificate of Appreciation, a certificate recognizing their spouse’s support, the U.S. flag, and a retirement pin. These awards symbolize the Army’s recognition of both the individual’s and their family’s sacrifices.



The ceremony concluded with a benediction and the playing of the Army Song, followed by a receiving line where attendees offered personal congratulations to the retirees.

For more information about future retirement ceremonies, contact the Retirement Service Office at (787) 707-2061.



With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and facilitating deployment of forces anywhere, anytime.