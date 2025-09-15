FRCSW Artisan Wins Award

(L to R) Dave Kelly, Jason Kaluau, and Kaneohe Bay Supervisor Troy Lankerd are pictured during Mr. Kelly’s visit to the site, where he presented the distinguished Golden Wrench Award to Mr. Kaluau. This award is conferred upon FRCSW artisans who demonstrate exceptional dedication and exemplary performance in support of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. As a Sheet Metal Artisan, Mr. Kaluau has consistently undertaken some of the most challenging and technical assignments within the Props and Rotor Program at FRCSW site KBay. His notable accomplishments include the repair of a fuel cell for an aircraft that resulted in cost savings of over $40,000 by restoring functionality and removing the need for replacement. In addition to his technical expertise, Mr. Kaluau actively mentors his peers and regularly volunteers for hangar maintenance and reorganization efforts, contributing significantly to a safe and efficient work environment. His steadfast commitment to aviation maintenance excellence and support of our nation’s warfighters exemplifies the highest standards of the Golden Wrench Award.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.16.2025 Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US