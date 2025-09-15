Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSW Artisan Wins Award

    FRCSW KBay Artisan Wins Award

    Photo By Michael A Furlano | Jason Kaluau wins Golden Wrench Award for his efforts.... read more read more

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    (L to R) Dave Kelly, Jason Kaluau, and Kaneohe Bay Supervisor Troy Lankerd are pictured during Mr. Kelly’s visit to the site, where he presented the distinguished Golden Wrench Award to Mr. Kaluau. This award is conferred upon FRCSW artisans who demonstrate exceptional dedication and exemplary performance in support of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. As a Sheet Metal Artisan, Mr. Kaluau has consistently undertaken some of the most challenging and technical assignments within the Props and Rotor Program at FRCSW site KBay. His notable accomplishments include the repair of a fuel cell for an aircraft that resulted in cost savings of over $40,000 by restoring functionality and removing the need for replacement. In addition to his technical expertise, Mr. Kaluau actively mentors his peers and regularly volunteers for hangar maintenance and reorganization efforts, contributing significantly to a safe and efficient work environment. His steadfast commitment to aviation maintenance excellence and support of our nation’s warfighters exemplifies the highest standards of the Golden Wrench Award.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:17
    Story ID: 548317
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW Artisan Wins Award, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    FRCSW KBay Artisan Wins Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download