A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center Celebrates Environmental Services Week: Honoring the Unsung Heroes of Infection Control

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (September 15, 2025) – The A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly joins healthcare facilities around the world in celebrating Environmental Services Week from September 14-20, 2025. This annual event, also recognized as International Housekeeping Week, serves to honor the dedicated work of environmental services (EVS) specialists and housekeeping staff who play a crucial role in maintaining clean, safe, and healthy environments.



Every September, the organization takes time to recognize the professionals who keep their healthcare environments welcoming and secure. The contributions of the Environmental Services Department are vital in protecting patients, families, visitors, and staff at ATAMMC. Their relentless efforts ensure that every corner of our facility is sanitary, which is essential for patient safety and comfort.



“Environmental Services Week shines a spotlight on the hard-working cleaning specialists whose efforts often go unseen but are always deeply felt,” said Ms. Yolanda Welch, Infection Prevention & Control Nurse. “Infection control in a hospital setting involves core measures that help save lives, reduce hospital-acquired infections, and maintain a safe healing environment.”



EVS professionals at ATAMMC go beyond traditional cleaning; next to handwashing, they are known as the first line of defense against infection. They apply their expertise to ensure thorough cleaning, sanitization, and disinfection in patient rooms, operating suites, waiting areas, and more. Their diligence helps to disrupt the transmission of germs that can jeopardize the health of patients and staff.



“As infection preventionists, we conduct daily surveillance for pathogens that could pose harm if not treated and contained,” Ms. Welch continued. “Daily, high-touch surfaces are riddled with germs, making them common points for the transmission of infections. Maintaining the cleanliness of the hospital is therefore critically important.”



The commitment of our EVS team not only supports infection control measures but also fosters an environment of trust and reassurance for all patients and their families. A visibly clean environment instills confidence that the medical center prioritizes safety and quality care.



As they observe Environmental Services Week, ATAMMC extends their heartfelt gratitude to their housekeeping staff and EVS specialists. Their hard work, resilience, and unwavering dedication are fundamental to the backbone of our healthcare system. This week, they are celebrated as the unsung heroes of healthcare, acknowledging the profound impact they have on patient outcomes and the overall safety of the facility.

