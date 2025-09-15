DCMA remains committed to suicide awareness, prevention

FORT LEE, Va. – As nations across the globe observe World Suicide Prevention Day, Defense Contract Management Agency leadership remains committed to ensuring its workforce and their families are aware of the realities of suicide and resources available to them.



According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website, suicide affects millions of people every year, yet too many struggle in silence.



“Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of gender, age, background or environment,” said Melissa Burgess, DCMA’s suicide prevention program manager. “These thoughts are more common than most people realize, but they shouldn’t be considered normal because they often indicate more serious issues.”



Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande, the agency’s senior enlisted advisor and CARES Council co-chair, said council members take suicide prevention very seriously because safeguarding the health, morale and wellbeing of the workforce is their number one priority.



“CARES stands for ‘Cultivating an Atmosphere of Resilience through Education and Support,” said Akande. “The council provides our senior leaders with recommendations to strengthen policies, and well-researched initiatives to support our workforce and their families in preventing and recovering from what the council considers corrosive behaviors.”



Akande defined destructive behaviors as actions inconsistent with DCMA’s core values of integrity, service and excellence.



To facilitate suicide prevention support, the CARES Council created the Get Help webpage in 2022 to provide readily accessible resources for employees, their families and the public. The DCMA workforce can access these resources by clicking on the orange and yellow ribbon “Get Help” icon on their computer desktops, or on the home screen of their work tablets and phones.



Burgess said a person doesn’t have to be a mental health expert to make a difference. “Helping someone who may feel suicidal requires sensitivity, a calm presence and immediate action,” she said. “You can help save a life by paying attention, speaking up and showing someone they’re not alone.”



Burgess said DCMA’s Employee Assistance Program provides a variety of emotional health and wellbeing services and resources available 24/7. DCMA employees can visit the Agency's EAP member website or call (866) 580-9046 to access benefits and care options. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can also be reached by calling or texting 988.



DCMA offers a variety of courses and resources to its workforce during National Suicide Prevention Month including a suicide prevention class and weekly EAP webinars. A full list of options is available on the Suicide Prevention & Awareness webpage on DOD365-J along with resources available year-round. (DCMA login required).



National Suicide Prevention Month is organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. National Suicide Prevention week is Sept. 7-13. World Suicide Prevention Day is Sept. 10 and is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

