Resident Commissioner Office Staff Visits Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Sonya Matos-Flores and Paula Fournier del Valle, from the office of Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández, met with Fort Buchanan's leaders, Sept. 8 at the headquarters, to better understand the installation's mission and discuss possible collaborations.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kimbely Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, Ulises Marrero deputy to the Garrison commander, and Maria Angie Lopez, leader of the directorate of public works, also participated in the meeting.



Col John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, opened the meeting by describing the installation's unique mission.



"I am very proud of Fort Buchanan. To me, it is the best installation in the Army. We enable the readiness of warfighters from all branches—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard," he stated.



Samples went on to highlight how the installation's impact extends beyond its military functions, supporting federal agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and fostering a collaborative environment among diverse stakeholders. The officer also highlighted the installation's economic impact on the local community.



"Fort Buchanan's ongoing initiatives demonstrate a comprehensive approach to sustaining military readiness, enhancing infrastructure resilience, and deepening community partnerships. Through collaborative leadership and strategic investments, the installation continues to serve as a vital hub for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean. We pay millions of dollars to local municipalities in construction taxes," said Samples.



Meanwhile, Matos-Flores emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration between Fort Buchanan and the Resident Commissioner's office in Congress.



"I want to make sure that we stay in touch, so that when you have projects that you want to submit for funding or appropriations, we can help you get those in front of the right people. We need to be ready for the fiscal year 2026 appropriation process," she said.



Matos also expressed the Resident Commissioner's commitment to Fort Buchanan.



"We're here to help, and the Resident Commissioner is very interested in making sure Fort Buchanan has what it needs to succeed," added Matos.



With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and facilitating deployment of forces anywhere, anytime.

