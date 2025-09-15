Q&A: Lt. Col. Matthew Olde, F-15 Eagle pilot

Photo By Tonya Johnson | Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Olde, who is based at Defense Contract Management Agency...... read more read more

Photo By Tonya Johnson | Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Olde, who is based at Defense Contract Management Agency Fixed Wing St. Louis, participated in his fourth flyover on the F-15 Eagle for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team during Military Appreciation Night July 11. He has served in the Air Force for 19 years. (Photo courtesy of Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Olde) see less | View Image Page