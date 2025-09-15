QAS overcomes life-changing accident, exemplifies Spirit of Hope

Courtesy Photo | Despite a severe accident, Quality Assurance Specialist Marc Ruel persevered through...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Despite a severe accident, Quality Assurance Specialist Marc Ruel persevered through adversity and was then recognized with the Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award. see less | View Image Page

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Tragedy can fracture the human condition, revealing a choice to overcome or acquiesce.



Marc Ruel faced such a choice in 2022 when an accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. Three years later, the quality assurance specialist with Defense Contract Management Agency’s Aircraft Propulsion Operations Pratt and Whitney continues to serve America’s warfighters with dedication and positivity.



“I was shocked when I heard the news and couldn’t imagine the emotional and physical toll such an accident would take on someone,” said Douglas Fontaine, Ruel’s QA supervisor. “Ruel, being the fighter that he is, faced the challenge of his new situation with courage and drive to continue the DCMA mission, even requesting to work directly from his hospital bed while still recovering. He consistently performs all duties assigned to him and even goes the extra mile to volunteer for audits and provide assistance to other team members. He always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude whenever I see him or call him.”



Refusing to let the accident deter his outlook, mission or service, Ruel earned a 2025 Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award, which is presented annually to individuals who exemplify the core values of Bob Hope — duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment, integrity and selfless dedication; significantly enhance the quality of life for service members and their families around the world; and generously contribute their time, talent or resources to benefit our military community.



“I thank my supervisor and my team lead for this humbling award,” he said. “Never give up, no matter what happens to you in life. Stay positive, and lean on friends and family.”



Hoping to inspire others, Ruel extends his positive attitude outside of his workplace and inner circle. Hededicates his time and energy to support fellow members of the Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of Western Massachusetts.



“He provides his perspectives and inspirational guidance to others who have had similar experiences to his own,” said Fontaine. “His ability to explore opportunities and not see limitations are unique and powerful.”



Fontaine said Ruel demonstrates what it means to be a fighter and gives 'Hope' to all those around him.



“The idea to nominate Ruel was a joint decision between my team lead, Ronald Buonanducci, and me based on our personal interactions and knowledge of Ruel, but his fighting spirit is what ultimately lead (to his nomination),” Fontaine said.



Ruel’s Spirit of Hope Award is scheduled to be formally presented at the Pentagon Hall of Heroes Sept. 17.