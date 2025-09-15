Team Martinelli

Photo By Mark Olsen | Portrait of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emil C. Martinelli, Jr., left, and Airman 1st...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | Portrait of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emil C. Martinelli, Jr., left, and Airman 1st Class Emil C. Martinelli, III, both weapons loaders with the 177th Fighter Wing Aircraft Generation Unit, 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, Oct. 5, 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

Like father, like son.

Meet Emil C. Martinelli – both of them.

Master Sgt. Emil C. Martinelli, Jr. and Airman 1st Class Emil C. Martinelli, III, both serve as weapons loaders with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing Aircraft Generation Unit at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey.

Many military fathers can say that they were the inspiration for their children entering the service. Yet few can claim that their children followed them all the way into the same career field.

“When I was growing, I saw the respect everyone had for him,” said Airman 1st Class Martinelli. “So, I wanted to be a part of that.”

“I have as much respect for him as he does for me,” said Master Sgt. Martinelli. “I don’t know if we are starting a tradition, but he did choose his own path.”

For Master Sgt. Martinelli the route to weapons load was a lengthy one. He served with the 177th Fighter Interceptor Group from 1969 to 1975. He got out and then rejoined the wing in 1992.

Master Sgt. Martinelli’ has served as the aircraft generation unit career advisor, as well as runs the shop’s student flight. “I want to make sure that people want to stay beyond their initial commitment.”

Both Martinelli’s serve on the same load crew. Master Sgt. Martinelli as the number 1 Man – the load crew chief who runs the munitions loading operations, while his son serves as the number 3 Man – the person who preps the munitions and operates the MJ-1 lift truck, nicknamed the “jammer” – the vehicle that lifts the bombs and missiles for the load teams to attach to the aircraft.

There are some drawbacks to serving together. “I can’t come in late because he’ll give me a hard time,” said Airman 1st Class Martinelli. “So that helps keep me disciplined.”

Staying disciplined is not a difficult job for the first-year Richard Stockton College student. Airman 1st Class Martinelli is using the Montgomery GI Bill to attend the local college for his degree in criminal justice. In addition, he returned from technical school in June and finished his on-the-job training in August.

This father-son camaraderie extends to their off-duty time. Master Sgt. Martinelli started karate when he was 14 and enjoyed it so much that he taught it for 35 years. He is a third-degree black belt. When Airman 1st Class Martinelli was eight years old, his father began teaching him karate. He is now a first-degree black belt.

Unfortunately, nothing last forever. Master Sgt. Martinelli will be moving into the shop’s administration position. And even though his first love has been weapons load, this move aligns with his desire to ensure everyone’s career is managed properly

“I want to make sure that they realize someone cares and we are here to take care of them.”

And what about Airman 1st Class Martinelli?

He plans on eventually moving to the number 1 Man position continuing in his father’s tracks.