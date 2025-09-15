Crew chiefs: First Out, Last Back

Photo By Mark Olsen | A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, maintains contact with an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at the 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, May 4, 2003. Close coordination between pilots and crew chiefs ensures aircraft are safe, mission-ready, and cleared for launch. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

It’s 8:39 on a Sunday morning and the 177th Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs’ panel truck is shadowing four F-16 Fighting Falcons as the aircraft taxi out to the takeoff point at the end of the runway.

All four F-16s pull up side-by-side at the takeoff point, while the panel truck pulls over to the side of the runway at the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey.

Three crew chiefs, led by senior aircraft mechanic crew chief Tech. Sgt. Ron Murray get out. Everyone walks over to the farthest aircraft, with Senior Airman Tom J. D'Ambola, aircraft mechanic crew chief, arriving there first spooling out a communications line that will hook up Murray with the pilot. After connecting the line to the aircraft D'Ambola begins his final checks of the aircraft. After ensuring everything is ready, he gives the thumbs up to the pilot, disconnects the line and moves to the next aircraft. Senior Airman Dave Dingess, aircraft mechanic crew chief, is there ahead of him and the process repeats itself.

The crew chiefs return to their truck and watch as the aircraft wind up their engines and take off in pairs.

They are the first out and the last back. Before the pilot gets briefed, the crew chiefs are checking the aircraft. After the F-16s have landed and the pilots debriefed, the crew chiefs are the ones checking and fixing any problems that may have arisen during the course of the mission. Many evenings after Operation Noble Eagle combat air patrol missions, the hangar and the phase docks lights burn late into the night.

“We are responsible for making sure the aircraft is safe for the pilots to fly,” said Murray. “Everything we do is for the pilots’ safety. Aircraft maintenance, all the routine and time compliance technical order inspections, as well as my least favorite activity - washing the aircraft.”

“Because of all the computer interfaces, the F-16s are easier to work with,” said Murray. “Still, you have to know the whole airplane in order to know whether there is something wrong with it or not.”

Which is important, because there are 20 crew chiefs who work the 17 aircraft that comprise the 119th Fighter Squadron. At first glance those numbers look good. However, five are getting qualified and five are at tech school, which lasts 22 weeks, and covers classroom and hands-on training.

“It does stretch us,” said Master Sgt. Kate Urie, aircraft mechanic supervisor/flight chief. “What’s important is knowing that we are able to turn aircraft that are responsible for homeland security and the country's safety.”

“Let’s talk about dedication; crew chiefs take personal responsibility for their aircraft as if it were their child,” said Maj. Wayne Palaia, 177th Maintenance Squadron. “You'll see them out on the flight line scrutinizing the specialists work performance, polishing up blemishes, and when the aircraft takes off, it is an affirmation of their devotion to their work, the aircraft, and the pilot.”

All this recognizes a pride in accomplishment despite long hours, rotten weather – hot and humid summers and cold, windy winters. There are no breaks in this line of work.

“The real reward is seeing the younger troops come in and get spun up in a short period of time,” said Urie. “The traditional Guardsmen come in from a five-day workweek at six in the morning and make us proud.”

“They accompany their aircraft into phase maintenance where they open their aircraft and perform scheduled inspections, from the wiring harnesses to the skin and structure of the aircraft. They are the generalists,” said Palaia.

Back on the flight line two of the aircraft have come back for refueling. A petroleum, oils and lubricants fuel truck is parked on the tarmac with a firetruck close by. The crew chiefs refuel the aircraft while the F-16’s engine is running to simulate a combat turn. The hose is unhooked and pulled back to the to the fuel truck. Before the aircraft taxis back to the runway, the crew chief snaps off a salute to the pilot, who in turn gives him a thumbs-up.

“Wherever the aircraft go we go,” said Murray. Unlike other shops, flights, and squadrons: “When we deploy, we need the same amount of equipment we use here. So, the one large container we take with us contains 95 percent of our job.”

That large container is critical because when a crew chief deploys, the same inspections, repairs and other functions they perform at the 177th are done in the field. It becomes even more complicated because remaining current is probably the toughest job facing a crew chief. And when it competes with missions and deployments, currency becomes a full-time job.

After performing their final checks on the two F-16s and watch them take off, the crew chiefs return to check the maintenance board that Urie maintains and head out to their next duty. Others pull out books that have to be studied in order to remain current.

The aircraft begin coming back and the crew chiefs go out to meet them. The aircraft taxi back to their hangars where the crew chiefs help the pilots out of their seats. The pilots’ head over to operations for debriefing, the crew chiefs begin checking the aircraft over for the next day’s missions.

First out, last back.