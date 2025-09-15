I am The 908th: Senior Airman Eronda Doss

Senior Airman Eronda Doss, a materiel management specialist with the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was recently named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Airman of the Quarter, for the first quarter of 2025. Doss has served with the wing since joining the Air Force in 2021.



In her role, Doss ensures the effective management and distribution of supplies, equipment, and materials. She is also responsible for maintaining accurate financial and inventory records, overseeing the ordering and receiving process, and ensuring critical items are available to support mission readiness and operational efficiency.



“I love my job and that it’s very versatile,” Doss said. “There’s a lot to do, a lot to learn, great leadership to learn from and I feel like I’m becoming very confident in what I can do, what I know, and what I can pass on to the people coming in. It’s a great cycle.”



Her passion for her job has led her to consider extending her contract. Doss expressed deep appreciation for the welcoming, supportive atmosphere of the 908th and said the recognition of her contributions make her feel valued.



“I never feel alone here, and I can always count on someone for help,” she said.



Doss said she was inspired to join the military because of what it stands for: leadership, empowerment, and the opportunity to contribute to a mission larger than herself.



With her team’s support, Doss recently completed a temporary duty assignment that she described as a defining moment in her career.



“Recently, I helped with the mission in Niger, where they were moving equipment to Ramstein Air Base, Germany,” she said. “It was my most hands-on experience. I actually felt like I contributed to a bigger cause, and it felt great. Because of our teamwork, we got everything done and were recognized for it.”



She added, “Someone is always watching. Someone will always notice your good work. Don’t feel like you’re just another person because it always pays off, one way or another.”



That recognition motivates her to volunteer for more deployments, TDYs and assignments. She said it’s rewarding in many ways to know her work makes a difference.



Doss is also taking advantage of the Air Force’s educational benefits. She’s currently a full-time student at Georgia State University, working toward her master’s degree in social work. Her primary goal is to pursue a career in mental health and working with children, with a backup plan in logistics, where she has built a strong foundation through the military.



“What I apply to my everyday life, and what I’ve learned through the military, is to be true to your commitments,” she said. “If you’re going to commit to something, see it through to the best of your ability. I’ve learned not to shy away from things I’m unfamiliar with, to keep my spirits high, and to always put my best foot forward because there are always people around who will help you get over the hump.”



Not only is her work essential to sustaining the Air Force’s logistical infrastructure and mission capability, but Doss is also essential to her unit and those around her. She exemplifies the Airman Warrior Ethos and embodies what it means to deliver bold, agile, and dedicated logistical support to enable superior combat capabilities.

