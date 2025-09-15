FLEX Program Drives Innovation at 52nd MXS

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology flight launched the Fabricated Layered Engineered Excellence Additive Manufacturing Program to expand internal capabilities, address operational inefficiencies and support innovation across the unit.



FLEX follows a three phase structure, an immersion tour to introduce shop capabilities, a quarterly brainstorming session to evaluate ideas and hands on prototyping and fabrication. The program allows Airmen across the squadron to identify and solve process challenges through custom built solutions.



“When [U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 52nd Fighter Wing] commander took over, one of his goals was to improve innovation across the squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mason Carney, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman. “I built a SharePoint site and structured the program to make work processes easier, faster and safer.”



Carney said that in one instance, the team engineered a stabilizing insert for aircraft tires, enabling more tires to be washed simultaneously while minimizing movement between them, reducing the risk of damage caused by rattling. In another case, they reverse engineered a broken cable component, allowing for targeted repairs instead of replacing the entire system.



“We can 3D print a component and physically test it before putting it into service,” Carney said. “This reduces the risk of damaging equipment and saves time and resources.”



As the program expands, it also serves as a platform for hands-on learning and professional development. Junior enlisted Airmen are directly involved in the design and fabrication process, contributing to real time problem solving across the squadron.

