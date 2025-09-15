Facility Reduction Program closing a chapter on Fort Benning legacy

Photo By William Farrow | The old Martin Army Community Hospital, built in 1958 at Fort Benning, Georgia, was...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | The old Martin Army Community Hospital, built in 1958 at Fort Benning, Georgia, was razed in late February. However, there is still work to be done and the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville (Huntsville Center) Facility Reduction Program (FRP) is continuing site restoration. After project completion, the hospital site will be reused as a transportation hub connecting Fort Benning to a regional transportation network. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The demolition crews have essentially finished the job they had begun. Piece by piece, the once-towering frame of Fort Benning, Georgia’s old Martin Army Community Hospital, which opened in 1958, is finally down.



However, there is still work to be done and the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville (Huntsville Center) Facility Reduction Program (FRP) is continuing site restoration.



Huntsville Center’s FRP mission focus is on the elimination of excess facilities and structures to reduce fixed installation costs and achieve energy savings.



Kevin Healy, FRP project engineer, said about 95 percent of the MACH demolition project is complete.



“The building itself is gone, as well as most of the foundations, but there is ‘prettying up’ left to do.”



Healy said Fort Benning’s DPW previously brought attention to additional issues at the site that require attention. Underground Storage Tanks need to be removed and the contractor’s efforts in the field revealed some asbestos present on portions of the underground foundation that will require further abatement.



Healy said the project is an example of how FRP works with its stakeholders to ensure the job is completed even when unexpected or extended issues arise.



“We try to be a one-stop-shop for facility reduction,” Healy said.

“We manage project development/scoping, perform pre-proposal site visits, develop performance work statements, prepare estimates, solicit and evaluate contractor proposals and make contractor selections,” he said.



The old hospital’s last tower came down in late February and after the remaining details are fully resolved, this site will be returned to Fort Benning’s control and future use.



“We stay with the project until the grass develops, and final permits are closed out,” Healy said.



Derick Wolf, Fort Benning Directorate of Public Works (DPW) engineering division chief, said the demolition of the old hospital removed a significant safety hazard and made a prime central location on the Installation available for future development.



“The unoccupied deteriorating hospital was fast becoming a magnet for unwanted and unsafe activities,” Wolf said.



“The installation can now use this site for a planned transportation hub connecting Fort Benning to a regional transportation network.”



In its prime, the hospital housed everything from surgical suites and psychiatric wards to a busy emergency room and ambulatory-care wings.

Additions in the 1970s, upgrades in the 1980s, and renovations in the 1990s kept the building useful, but by the dawn of the 21st century, the structure was showing its age. Its narrow corridors and outdated systems could not keep pace with the Army’s modern medical standards.



By the time the Army cut the ribbon on the new 745,000-square-foot Martin Army Community Hospital in 2014—a sprawling, LEED-certified facility doubling the size and capacity of its predecessor—the 1958 tower had already become a costly relic with upkeep on the unused, excess facility costing the installation tens of thousands of dollars annually.



Kirk Ticknor, Fort Benning public works director, said he’s very pleased that the DPW and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) team successfully executed this project at a cost that was lower than expected.



“This project removed a large unusable building complex, and it clears the way for future development of prime real estate on Fort Benning.”



Healy said just because a facility isn’t used doesn’t mean a facility doesn’t impact an installation’s budget. Utilities must be maintained to prevent damage. For example, minimal heat may be necessary to keep pipes from freezing and bursting in the winter. The grounds around the facility must also be maintained in the summer and security and lighting is no longer required. Although the costs associated with maintaining excess facilities is minimal, it adds up over time.



“Empty buildings still cost money to maintain and that’s the second facet of savings to the taxpayer”, Healy said.



“As the Army modernizes and replaces outdated facilities with new facilities, the FRP can safely remove that excess and save the installation money.”



Healy said he’s been working the project since day one and is looking forward to seeing the project close out.



“I was the first FRP person to see it. We then scoped it and negotiated it and were involved in resolving any project technical issues that have arisen in the roughly three years since award” he said.



Healy said although Huntsville Center’s FRP continued project management and technical oversight, the partnership with Savannah District’s Area/Resident Office was fundamental to the success of the project.



“Great thanks are due to Eddie Culpepper, Savannah District area engineer, who maintained a set of eyes on the on-going effort to assure continuous, day-to-day, success and on this project,” Healy said.



“It’s been a challenging project, but we are dedicated to ensuring the stakeholder gets what we promised them.”