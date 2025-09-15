CMNCC addresses Human Resources Center of Excellence’s Advanced Course

Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. — Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, center-left, commander, MyNavy Career...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. — Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, center-left, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), and Command Master Chief (CMC) Keith Wilkerson, center-right, CMC, MNCC, pose for a group photo with students and facilitators from the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC) on board Naval Station Newport, R.I., September 10, 2025. HRAC provides students with Navy and Department of War strategic perspectives and updates on MyNavy HR initiatives, enabling their success at senior-level HR careers. The goals are to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to plan for a future force, assess personnel policies that support and shape that force, and lead the organizations that deliver our future force. The HRCOE forms part of the Center for Service Support (CSS), which provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks addressed students at the latest iteration of the Human Resources Center of Excellence’s (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC), Sept. 10, 2025, at Naval Station Newport, R.I.



Brooks, who was making his first official visit after assuming command of MNCC in August 2025, met with students from HRCOE’s week-long course, which is designed to provide active duty and U.S. Navy Reserve HR officers with Navy and Department of War strategic perspectives and updates on MyNavy HR initiatives enabling their success at senior-level HR careers.



“As our Navy endeavors to sharpen its advantage to meet current and emerging threats, it’s our charge to continue investing in our HR community’s professional development,” said Brooks. “We must prioritize training our Sailors at the highest levels across the spectrum of leadership, and the team at HRCOE continues to develop and deliver the cutting-edge training our Fleet HR experts need to support and strengthen Sailors so they stay fit to fight.”



HRAC’s primary goals are to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to plan for a future force, assess personnel policies that support and shape that force, and lead the organizations that deliver our future force. Brooks and MNCC’s Command Master Chief, CMC Keith Wilkerson, also expressed their appreciation for HRCOE and noted the abundance of quality coming into the Navy’s HR community.



“Over the past two plus years as CMC at MNCC, I’ve witnessed tremendous growth throughout our HR community, from our enlisted ratings to our officers, and a lot of that is due to the efforts made by our Center of Excellence,” said Wilkerson. “While this may be my last classroom visit while serving in this role, I implore our leaders to continue to stress our community values, retain the talented warfighters we have now, and train our future HR leaders to strive for that culture of continuous improvement we aim to see throughout the total force of our Navy.”



In total, 23 officers completed HRAC from Sept. 9-12. The course covered flag-level perspectives, Culture of Excellence 2.0, Get Real Get Better, force management and requirements, active listening, ethics, and more, culminating in a capstone presentation.



“Courses like HRAC are key for networking with leaders across the MyNavy HR enterprise," said Cmdr. Daniel Walker, who attended the course and serves as the commanding officer of Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Meridian. "Being here gives us the opportunity to see what HR challenges our navy is facing, get leadership and peer perspectives, hear from our leaders, leverage opportunities, and really see how we as HR officers are impacting the fleet.”



As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), HRCOE was established in 2007 by the Chief of Naval Personnel to serve as a focal point for the HR community to further deliver expertise in defining, recruiting, developing, assigning, and retaining a highly skilled naval workforce.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.



To learn more about the Navy’s HR community, follow here: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Officer/Pers-44-Staff-RL/Human-Resources/.



To learn more about CSS, click here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.