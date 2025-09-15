Unlocking True Potential: A Career Enabled By Continuous Improvement, Lifelong Learning

Photo By Kristin Savage | Patrick Delmotte, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux S6 director, poses with the...... read more read more Photo By Kristin Savage | Patrick Delmotte, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux S6 director, poses with the equipment that keeps our garrison connected, Sept. 16, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Delmotte started his career with the U.S. Army in a temporary clerical role that evolved into a career of remarkable breadth, spanning from typewriters to cybersecurity. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

[Editor's Note: The following story is a part of USAG Benelux’s “Honoring our Legacy” series in which we tell stories of the U.S. Army's 250-year history, our Soldiers and civilians, and our enduring legacy. Email public affairs to get involved in the USAG Benelux Army 250 campaign.]



CHIÈVRES, Belgium – If you want to understand how U.S. Army Garrison Benelux has changed over the last four decades, follow the career of Patrick Delmotte. A local Belgian national born and raised in Bauffe, a small Belgian village just behind Chièvres Air Base, Patrick has been part of the garrison’s story since 1980. What began as a temporary clerical role evolved into a career of remarkable breadth, spanning from typewriters and telex machines to enterprise IT and cybersecurity.



Patrick never set out to spend his professional life with the U.S. Army. His first position was a secretary’s desk job, secured while he waited for mandatory military service. When his service obligation was waived, he chose stability and opportunity with the garrison. It was a decision that would shape the next 45 years.



From the start, Patrick showed a willingness to take on new challenges. He worked in supply support, served as a housing and warehouse chief, moved into budget analysis and even tried his hand at administration. “In hindsight, working in different services in my earlier career at the garrison gave me a unique vantage point about how the different services and the garrison itself fit together, the people involved and their needs,” he explains.



The turning point came in the late 1990s, when a supervisor noticed Patrick’s comfort with early applications such as Excel and Access. While many were reluctant even to touch a mouse, he seemed at ease. She encouraged him to apply for an IT position. Patrick agreed, on one condition: if selected, he would pursue a degree in the field.



He kept his promise. For three years, he studied evenings and weekends to earn a bachelor’s degree in IT, all while working full-time and refereeing football matches on Sundays. “It was really hard,” he recalls, “but it paid off.” The dedication set the foundation for his second career, one that would see him guiding the garrison through decades of technological transformation.



Patrick’s timeline is a catalog of IT history. He remembers installing operating systems with stacks of floppy disks, navigating every version of Windows and supporting migration after migration as Army systems evolved. What began with simple seven-digit passwords grew into today’s environment of multi-factor authentication, global domains and constant cybersecurity vigilance.



“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, wondering how to fix a problem,” he admits. “But by perseverance, you always find a way.”



Over time, he took on leadership of the garrison’s Information Management Office, overseeing specialists who provided everything from help desk support to network security. His work ensured that commanders, soldiers, civilians and contractors could operate without interruption in an increasingly digital world.



For Patrick, the real legacy isn’t the systems; it’s the people. He recalls teaching newcomers how to hold a mouse, or calming fears that changing a monitor would “erase the icons.” These small moments, repeated across decades, earned him a reputation for patience and approachability. In this way, Patrick exemplifies the motto “Attitude Is Everything”.



“Technology is important,” he says, “but helping people feel confident with it, that’s what makes a difference.” His colleagues would agree: Patrick’s gift has been making IT less intimidating and more human.



His 45 years also make him a witness to broader shifts in security and defense. When he first started, he could ride a bicycle straight onto base. After 9/11, security transformed the installation. He has watched NATO evolve, seen new threats emerge and helped the garrison adapt to an era where cybersecurity is as vital as physical barriers.



Through it all, Patrick has kept his approach simple: show up, stay professional and help where you can. Absenteeism was never his way — he can count his sick leave across two decades on one hand. “I was always present,” he says with quiet pride.

Asked how he hopes to be remembered, Patrick doesn’t list achievements. Instead, he offers three words: helpful, open-minded, professional. It is a modest summary, but one that perfectly captures the steady presence he has been to generations of commanders and colleagues.



Patrick sometimes wonders what it would have been like to work in the private sector, where results are measured in profits and growth. Yet he knows his contribution has been real. Thousands of people at USAG Benelux have been able to do their jobs effectively because Patrick and his team kept the systems running, secure and evolving with the times. His story is a reminder that legacy isn’t just about big titles or dramatic moments. It’s about adaptability — being willing to learn, to risk starting over, to support others as they navigate change.



From typewriters and telex to cloud migrations and cybersecurity, Patrick Delmotte has been the constant: steady, curious and committed. His example shows what it means to serve quietly but decisively, to take a proactive role in learning (and re-learning) throughout a career and to provide a foundation that others can build on.