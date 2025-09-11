Innovation in action: Detachment 17 enhances maintenance training for Air Commandos through immersive technology

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – In a schoolhouse tucked behind the flight line at Cannon Air Force Base, the instructors of the 373rd Training Squadron Field Training Detachment 17 are using cutting-edge tools to shape the next generation of aircraft maintenance training for the 27th Special Operations Wing and beyond.



From virtual reality to 3D-printed components, Det. 17 is redefining what effective training – for initial trainees in the pipeline, as well as continuing training for already-qualified Air Commandos working the line – looks like in today’s Air Force.



“We’re always looking for ways to make training more accessible, more repeatable, and more mission-focused,” said the Det. 17 senior enlisted leader. “Aircraft availability can be limited, so we have to get creative – because the mission doesn’t wait.”



For U.S. Air Force aircraft maintenance personnel, formalized training does not stop at the conclusion of technical training. Field training detachments, like Det. 17, provide intermediate and advanced training for maintainers in the middle of their careers. Classes cover more intermediate topics than initial technical training, such as repairing wires and other components, advanced troubleshooting and fault isolation, and performance of other complex maintenance tasks. These detachments are assigned to the 82nd Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, but are located on Air Force installations around the world, providing training to the maintainers at those locations.



One of the most exciting innovations at Det. 17 is the use of advanced spatial imaging equipment to generate detailed 360-degree imagery inside aircraft. This creates an immersive, virtual environment that allows Air Commandos to explore and interact with the interior of Cannon’s aircraft in realistic training scenarios – even when the actual aircraft is unavailable.



“These tools allow us to simulate real-world scenarios without putting a strain on real-world logistics,” Hernandez said. “That means we can get more hands-on time – virtually – for every student.”



In addition to 360-imaging, Det. 17 uses virtual reality simulations to replicate rarely performed maintenance tasks. These scenarios give students critical exposure to complex procedures they might only encounter once or twice in an entire enlistment.



“Some maintenance tasks are so infrequent that we can’t rely on the mission schedule to provide training opportunities,” said a Det. 17 instructor. “With virtual reality, we can recreate those rare scenarios – removing and replacing a wing, overhauling the entire hydraulic or electrical power distribution system – as often as we want. It’s a game-changer for readiness and adaptability.”



The latest upgrade to the training arsenal came in the form of an MC-130 Commando II aerial refueling pod trainer – a mock-up used to simulate deployment of the hose and drogue used by the MC-130 to pass fuel to other aircraft. Built from the exact same components as the aerial refueling system of the MC-130, this trainer allows loadmasters and maintainers to practice on the real equipment without fear of damaging an aircraft.



“If the drogue is hyperextended during real-world operations, we’re looking at over $1.4 million in damaged parts and 12 man-hours to mitigate the resulting malfunction,” said a U.S. Air Force Det. 17 instructor. “Being able to train on this in a risk-free setting protects our aircraft and saves enormous resources. And for an alert-mission driven wing like the 27th SOW, that’s crucial.”



Another tool expanding Det. 17’s capability is 3D printing. Using high-resolution scanners, instructors can create both full-scale and enlarged replicas of aircraft components. These replicas are invaluable in the classroom, where visibility and accessibility can make or break a lesson.



“We can take a small part that’s hard to see and print it at ten times scale,” said a U.S. Air Force Det. 17 instructor. “Now every Airman in the room can understand its design and function before ever laying hands on the actual part.”



Even more impressively, Det. 17 can transmit its 3D designs to other detachments or the Air Force’s main hub for aircraft maintenance technical training at Sheppard AFB, expanding the reach of these innovations across the enterprise.



“This capability shows just how far our work can reach,” said a U.S. Air Force instructor. “The innovation happening here at Cannon is directly improving the quality of training across the Air Force.”



Each year, Det. 17 provides 9,000 hours of instruction to 27th SOW maintainers across 130 classes, supporting the backbone of the Steadfast Line’s unconventional airpower – Cannon’s dedicated maintenance professionals.



“Modernization isn’t just about technology – it’s about readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander. “What this detachment is doing ensures our Air Commandos are trained, confident, and always ready to generate lethality downrange.”



As the Air Force moves into a new era of high-end readiness and agile combat employment, Det. 17 stands as a testament to how innovation and training go hand-in-hand to ensure Cannon’s aircraft – and Air Commandos – are always mission-ready. Click here to see more about how the Steadfast Line is improving processes to adapt for relevance and ensure mission readiness.

