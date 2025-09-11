59th Medical Wing explores new technology with SimX demo

Photo By Brian Valencia | A SimX virtual reality headset rests on a table during a demonstration at Wilford Hall...... read more read more Photo By Brian Valencia | A SimX virtual reality headset rests on a table during a demonstration at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 5, 2025. The 59th Medical Wing hosted the event to evaluate how VR-based training tools might complement existing education and readiness programs. (Defense Health Agency photo by Brian J. Valencia) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas –

The 59th Medical Wing hosted a demonstration of SimX’s Virtual Reality Operational Medical Training at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, giving leaders and educators a chance to explore how immersive technology could support medical readiness.



The SimX system, known as VALOR (Virtual Advancement of Learning and Operational Readiness), offers a variety of scenarios designed for military medicine. With only a headset and laptop, medics can train individually or in teams in fully immersive environments that simulate battlefield trauma, prolonged casualty care, aeromedical evacuation, chemical or biological incidents, and even K-9 trauma cases.



Unlike traditional training that relies on mannequins or staged events, the VR system allows for quick setup, repetition and customization. Trainers can replicate operational stressors such as noise or low light and adjust the complexity of scenarios in real time.



Col. Tracy Bozung, 59th Medical Wing deputy commander, took part in the demo and said the event offered valuable perspective.



“This system gives our personnel the opportunity to experience operational medical scenarios in a way that is hard to replicate in traditional training,” Bozung said. “By exploring emerging technologies like virtual reality, we can better understand what options may be available to support readiness in the future.”



She added that keeping an open mind to new tools is part of the wing’s approach to innovation.



“The 59th Medical Wing has always been at the forefront of medical readiness and innovation,” Bozung said. “Looking at capabilities such as VR helps ensure we remain prepared for the environments our Airmen may face, whether in combat operations, humanitarian response, or future missions we can’t yet imagine.”



The 59th Medical Wing, the Air Force’s largest medical wing, supports more than 900,000 outpatient visits annually while preparing medical Airmen for global operations.



Lt. Col. Alidan Bangura, chief of the 59th Medical Wing’s Division of Education and Training, said the demo helped broaden the conversation about potential training tools.



“With systems like the SimX platform, our medics can engage in realistic simulations that cover every phase of patient care—starting from point of injury and extending all the way to evacuation,” explained Bangura. “These immersive, high-pressure scenarios are designed to replicate the intense situations encountered in real-life operations. As a result, this training regimen not only reinforces essential individual medical skills but also greatly enhances team coordination. Both elements are vital for achieving mission success and ensuring the safety and well-being of those we serve.”



The demonstration also highlighted how VR could address common training challenges such as scheduling, equipment requirements and access to specialized facilities. The 59th Medical Wing will continue evaluating whether virtual reality could complement existing programs.



The 59th Medical Wing already serves as a hub for military medical education, with partnerships across the San Antonio Military Health System and the Defense Health Agency. Exploring all new technology aligns with the wing’s focus on readiness, innovation and developing the next generation of Air Force medics.