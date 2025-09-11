Helicopters, Hills, and Heart: Arkansas Guard Hosts Grit-Filled Minuteman Day XC Race

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey | Student-athletes from across Arkansas compete in the 2025 Minuteman Day cross-country...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey | Student-athletes from across Arkansas compete in the 2025 Minuteman Day cross-country race at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Sept. 13, 2025. Hosted by the Arkansas National Guard, the event welcomed 665 runners from 34 schools for one of the state’s most challenging courses—featuring hills, bridges, and trails around Hunter Lake. Minuteman Day also included static military displays, games, music by the 106th Army Band, and opportunities for students and families to engage with Soldiers and learn more about the Guard. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey) see less | View Image Page

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, Ark. — With 665 student-athletes from 34 schools gathered at the starting line, the Arkansas National Guard kicked off Minuteman Day 2025 with one of the most challenging High School cross-country races in the state.



At exactly 0900, two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters thundered over the varsity boys’ division as a battery of M119 howitzers cracked ceremonial rounds in the distance, signaling the start of the day's first race and marking the official opening of Minuteman Day 2025, Sep. 13, 2025.



But, the event was about much more than just the race.



Minuteman Day, hosted annually by the Arkansas National Guard, has grown into a full-scale community event that blends athletics, military appreciation, and family fun. While the race itself remains a centerpiece, the entire parade field was filled with live music, games, static displays, and food vendors open to runners and the public alike.



“Minuteman Day isn’t just a race,” said Chris O’Dwyer, whose children run for St. Joseph School in Conway. “The helicopters, the howitzers, the whole vibe, it just gets the kids pumped up and excited for the season.”



More than 2,000 people attended this year’s event. The 106th Army Band performed live sets, while Guard Soldiers gave families the opportunity to climb into tactical vehicles, try on gear, and play interactive games. For parents and spectators not watching the race, there was still plenty to do.



“This is our favorite race of the year,” said Lanisa O'Dwyer, Chris' wife. “Our school does eight or nine races each season, and this is the one we tell all the parents not to miss! The support, the crowd, and the chance to explore everything the Guard brings out here—it’s special.”



Many coaches use the course as a benchmark with its rolling hills, wooded trails, and natural terrain, the race provides a true test for both new and returning athletes.



“This course is probably one of the toughest ones we’ll face all year,” said John Steward, head cross-country coach at Vilonia High School. “That’s why we like to come here. It gives our athletes a reality check and helps us see where we are compared to the rest of the state.”



Steward noted that the event isn’t just about competing, it’s about building mental toughness.



“We approach this race as a challenge,” Steward said. “We don’t give our athletes the option to not like it. It’s a tool for growth.”

Many athletes achieved personal records despite the demanding conditions, and others ran in groups to push and support one another to the finish.



“The discipline these kids show is incredible,” Lanisa said. “Practicing at 5:45 in the morning and still showing up to school, it’s not easy. But when they cross that finish line and hear the crowd cheering, it’s all worth it.”



And for some, the post-race barbecue and games were a well-earned bonus.



“Our son says the best part is the food after,” Chris said with a laugh. “He runs for the fun and finishes for the food.”



Minuteman Day also gave many young Arkansans a chance to interact with Soldiers and learn more about the National Guard’s role in their communities.



“It’s really neat for the kids to see the military aspect of it all,” Steward said. “The helicopters, the artillery start, it’s just a great atmosphere.”



The event included static displays of UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters, Army recruiting booths, and hands-on opportunities for students to learn about military careers, fitness, and teamwork. As the final finishers crossed the line and medals were handed out, families and athletes mingled, smiled, and posed for photos with Soldiers and support staff alike.



“This is one of the best things the Guard puts on each year,” Lanisa said. “It builds community, brings people together, and gives the students something to be proud of.”



As the final runners crossed the finish line and families enjoyed the last of the day’s festivities, Minuteman Day 2025 wrapped with hundreds of muddy shoes, smiling faces, and new memories. For many student-athletes, coaches, and parents, the experience has become a standout tradition and one they look forward to each fall.