Feeding Hope: 186th Medical Group Lends a Hand in Savannah

KEY FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Miss. -- Volunteering has a wide-reaching impact, benefiting millions of people each year to include the recipients of service and the volunteers themselves. Over 60 million people in the U.S. receive help each year from volunteer-driven programs such as food distribution, education support, medical services, and disaster relief.



Members of the 186th Medical Group (MDG) took the time to volunteer to support the local community in Savannah, Georgia.



Maj. Louisa Schiefer, Chief Nurse of the 186th MDG, coordinated volunteer efforts for her team to support the local community with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.



Second Harvest is a locally inspired, volunteer-driven nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization. They work diligently to feed tens of thousands of children, senior citizens, low-income families, and people with disabilities who face hunger by distributing nutritious food.



“We took this opportunity to demonstrate to our members the importance of giving back and the meaningful impact their time can have on the local community,” said Schiefer.



During their time with Second Harvest, members sorted donated goods that would later be packaged for emergency kit boxes. These boxes will be used to support individuals affected by natural disasters and facing food insecurity.



Members also supported several of Second Harvest’s key community programs, including Brown Bag for the Elderly, Kids Cafe, Mobile Food Pantry, and the Partner Market Place, all of which provide hunger relief to those most vulnerable.



One member, Senior Master Sgt. Shanna Evanson, Aerospace Medical Technician, wanted to simply give back to this community.



“To me, volunteering is about giving back without expecting anything in return,” she said. “During our time at Second Harvest, I really felt the power of morale and teamwork, which is something I believe will carry over into our squadron.”



Another member, Master Sgt. Tamara Leverette, Aerospace Medical Services Technician, found volunteering to be an enriching experience and has a new appreciation for volunteer work.



“I feel honored to have had the chance to serve the community and surrounding areas while only here for a short time,” she said. “Having had the opportunity to observe the facility’s operations from start to finish has fostered a deep appreciation for Second Harvest.”



Second Harvest employs 60 staff members and relies on a dedicated network of volunteers who help assemble an estimated 680 food boxes each month, prepare 8,000 meals daily for the Kids Cafe, and operate a marketplace that allows local agencies to access essential resources to meet diverse community needs.



Through volunteerism, members play a vital role in fostering a spirit of care, resilience, and public trust within the communities it serves.

