Soldiers Help Shape Future Water Tech at Army Innovation Workshop

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers worked side-by-side with scientists, engineers, and design professionals from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers worked side-by-side with scientists, engineers, and design professionals from the National Advanced Mobility Consortium to tackle one of the Army’s toughest sustainment challenges—potable water—during a two-week Soldier Innovation Workshop at Fort Carson. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. —For the U.S. Army, the solution to future battlefield water purification may come from the very Soldiers who rely on it most.



This summer, a group of Soldiers traded their weapons for whiteboards and design sessions during the latest Soldier Innovation Workshop (SIW)—a two-week collaborative event where troops worked side-by-side with scientists, engineers, and designers to tackle one of the Army’s toughest sustainment challenges—potable water.



The workshop, facilitated by the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), focused on developing new ways to move, extract, purify, and distribute water across dispersed and contested environments. With experts from government, industry, and academia, and led in partnership with National Advanced Mobility Consortium design professionals, the SIW empowers Soldiers to co-design equipment that fits real-world operational needs.



“If we want to create innovative, equitable solutions for our Soldiers, then they must be at the forefront of the conversation,” said Guenter Nyanankpe, GVSC’s project officer for SIWs. “That’s what this workshop was all about—leveraging Soldier experience early to guide science and technology investment for water solutions.”



Putting Innovation in the Hands of the End User

Rather than being handed fully developed systems to test, participating Soldiers—including infantrymen, water treatment specialists, and logisticians—were invited to help shape technology from the ground up.



Soldiers brainstormed ideas, highlighted equipment shortfalls, and collaborated with professional designers to sketch out solutions that prioritize mobility, usability, and survivability.



Cpl. Giselle San Martin, a water treatment specialist with the 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, focused her efforts on simplifying water systems for field use.



“We sometimes find ourselves fighting back with the systems we have, since they can be very hard to fix and set up in the field,” San Martin said. “Not only that, but the size of our water assets makes it hard to distribute to Soldiers.”



One solution included a lightweight, semi-submersible water distribution sled equipped with retractable paddles and autonomous navigation—capable of traversing varied terrain while carrying ten 5-gallon cans of water. The design aimed to support dismounted Soldiers without adding physical burden.



Sgt. Lamar Brown, an indirect fire infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, emphasized simplicity and reliability in the designs to reduce some of Soldiers’ cognitive load.



“The ideas are cool—if everything works,” Brown said. “But we should always be asking if every Soldier is able to use and maintain these systems. Something too complicated can add undue stress depending on the environment.”



The workshop gave Sgt. Brown a chance to collaborate directly with the design team, identifying maintenance and usability concerns. Capturing this kind of operational feedback early in the developmental process helps define real problems and informs smarter decisions—leading to solutions that better meet Soldiers' needs while avoiding the risks of overly complex or incomplete systems.



From Concept to Capability

Soldier-generated concepts were presented in a final out-brief to senior leaders, including decision-makers from the Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), the Sustainment Capability Development Integration Directorate, and the Contested Logistics Cross-Functional Team. The focus: how to translate ideas into prototypes and, eventually, field-ready systems.



“The development of innovative solutions for water purification and improved detection and removal of harmful bacteria and chemical agents is an Army priority,” said Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, CASCOM Commanding General. “These workshops don’t just resolve field issues—they drive scientific and technological breakthroughs that ensure our Soldiers have access to safe water resources, no matter the mission or environment.”



The SIW reflects a broader Army modernization strategy rooted in Soldier-centered design. By involving Soldiers early in the development process, the Army ensures its future technologies are practical, sustainable, and aligned with battlefield realities.



Looking Ahead

For participants, the opportunity to shape future technology wasn’t just a morale boost—it was a chance to make a lasting impact.



“This is how we ensure the Army’s next-generation solutions aren’t just high-tech—they’re Soldier-smart,” said Nyanankpe.



With its focus on collaboration, innovation, and real-world functionality, the Soldier Innovation Workshop is poised to influence how the Army designs and delivers essential capabilities—starting with water, and flowing into the future.