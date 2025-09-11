301st Medical Squadron Welcomes New Commander

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS – The 301st Medical Squadron held an assumption of command ceremony September 13 at 1 p.m. at the Texas Air National Guard Band Hall.



The ceremony, presided over by the Commander of the 301st Fighter Wing, U.S. Air Force Col. Abel Ramos, is the first change of command since 2018. Col. Lauren DeFrates assumed command of the squadron.



Ramos expressed his gratitude to the 301st MDS for their constant support to the Wing in accomplishing its mission, to train and deploy combat ready airmen.



“We cannot do it without the men and women that are in the audience right now,” said Ramos. “That is what the medical squadron does, they just crush it.”



The 301st Medical Squadron is the largest reserve medical squadron in the entire Air Force. It has two missions: to deploy and to take care of the wing.



“This is an incredible gift that I am privileged to receive,” said DeFrates. “I’ve been a squadron commander before so some of this feels familiar, but this is the big leagues, and I feel like it’s my calling and my duty to lead the sons and daughters of our greatest Air Force.”



“Col. DeFrates is a change agent,” said Ramos. “I cannot think of somebody better to be leading the way as we get ready for the changes and the transformations that are coming to the 301st Medical Squadron and the 301st Fighter Wing.”



In an emotional speech, DeFrates thanked her family for their support throughout her career. She also asked her new squadron members to continue to be resilient throughout the change.



“There’s a quote that I like by Sheryl Sanderg that says: ‘If you’re asked to get on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on’,” said DeFrates. “And this is my rocket ship, so I’m happy to be here and found my seat.”



The 301 FW, a unit under Air Force Reserve Command’s 10th Air Force, plays a critical role in providing strategic depth and rapid-response capability to the nation’s warfighting enterprise. With the integration of the F-35A, the wing is postured to meet the demands of near-peer competition in an evolving global security environment.

