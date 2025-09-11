Navy Supply Corps School Graduates Next Wave of Supply Leaders



By Jessica Nilsson

Navy Supply Corps School Public Affairs Officer





NEWPORT, R.I. – After six months of rigorous training, determination, and professional growth, the students of the Basic Qualification Course (BQC) 3rd Battalion ECHO and FOXTROT Companies have officially graduated and are now proudly ready for sea.



The graduation ceremony, held at the Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, marked a momentous milestone in the careers of these new Navy Supply Officers, each of whom has mastered the foundational principles of Navy Supply. From logistics and contracting to disbursing and food service operations, these students are now prepared to strengthen the fleet and demonstrate what right looks like at commands around the globe.



Presiding over the ceremony as guest speaker was Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, Director Defense Logistics Agency Energy, who inspired graduates with leadership advice hard won from more than 31 years in the Navy. RDML Bresnihan shared personal insights on leadership, the quest for excellence, and finding ways to prevent burnout. His words left an indelible impression on the graduates as they prepare to lead Sailors and support the mission wherever they go.



“You have done extremely well, and you have demonstrated that you have the ability and technical savvy to go to the fleet. First, take care of your Sailors. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Second, set the tone for success early and be the example. Be the epitome of our core values. Third, never settle for the status quo. We must be better than the adversary. Fourth, take care of yourself, both mentally and physically – try your best to achieve some semblance of work/life balance. And fifth, enjoy the ride,” RDML Bresnihan said.



As always, graduation is also a time to celebrate excellence. Special recognition was given to several students whose outstanding performance stood out:



Class 25-030 Honor Graduate



ENS Justin Dunn



Top Grades Awards



Scott Spencer Food Service Excellence Award: ENS Edward McCaslin

Supply Management Excellence Award: ENS Peter Boakye

Leadership Management Excellence Award: ENS Jairus Brown

Defense Finance and Accounting Service Excellence Award: ENS Justin Dunn

Navy Exchange Service Command Ship’s Store Award: ENS Peter Boakye

Navy Supply Corps Foundation Leadership Awards



ECHO Company: ENS Kael Mara

FOXTROT Company: ENS James Garcia

Other Distinctions



Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Professionalism Award: ENS Gustavo Mogollon

Navy League Honor, Courage and Commitment Award: CWO2 Keis Hamilton

These awards reflect not only individual excellence but the collective strength of a class that has challenged and lifted one another from day one.



“At the end of the day, it’s about leading. It’s about competing. If and when we are called, it’s about fighting and winning in the maritime domain. And that is serious business. Everyday our Navy depends on you,” NSCS Commanding Officer CAPT T. Richie Jenkins said during his remarks.



As these officers join the fleet, they carry with them the legacy of excellence that defines the Navy Supply Corps. Bravo Zulu to all the graduates — and fair winds and following seas as they begin the next chapter in their naval careers.

