The power of service and opportunity in transforming military skills into civilian success

Photo By Kendall Swank | Matt Nicholas recites the oath to join the U.S. Navy Reserve at Rock Island...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Matt Nicholas recites the oath to join the U.S. Navy Reserve at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. Former RIA-JMTC Commander Col. Dave Guida administers the oath, symbolizing the unity and shared mission between the Army and Navy. The moment captures Nicholas’ seamless transition from active-duty service to his dual role as an Army Civilian and Navy Reservist, embodying a legacy of service and dedication. The backdrop of the manufacturing facility highlights the connection between military readiness and innovation. RIA-JMTC develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. Photo courtesy: Drew Peterson, RIA-JMTC see less | View Image Page

Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.—Matt Nicholas’ transition from active-duty U.S. Navy Sailor to U.S. Army Civilian exemplifies the lasting influence of service, the strength of legacy, and the boundless potential of opportunity. His journey, supported by the Department of War SkillBridge program, highlights how the military’s commitment to its service members extends far beyond their time in uniform.



“The SkillBridge program was an incredible opportunity,” Nicholas said. “It gave me the chance to take the skills I developed in the Navy and apply them in a civilian environment. It made the transition so much smoother.”



The DoW SkillBridge program is a unique initiative designed to help service members transition into civilian careers during the final 180 days of their military service. By connecting transitioning service members with industry partners, SkillBridge provides real-world job training, apprenticeships and internships in high-demand fields. Participants continue to receive their military pay and benefits while gaining invaluable civilian work experience, making it a win-win for both service members and employers.



For Nicholas, SkillBridge opened the door to a new chapter at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, where he now serves as a Production Machine Repairman. RIA-JMTC, the first Army Materiel Command Organic Industrial Base location to offer SkillBridge, is a premier Army manufacturing facility that delivers high qualify, on-time readiness solutions to the Warfighter – while advancing modernization to decisively win America’s wars.



“RIA-JMTC is a place where you can really see the impact of your work,” Nicholas said. “The Army’s commitment to supporting the Warfighter and modernizing for the future is inspiring, and it’s an honor to be part of that mission.”



Nicholas’ military career began as an Aviation Machinist Mate. Over eight years of active-duty service, he honed his technical expertise and leadership skills in assignments that took him across the globe. His first tour of duty was in Japan, where he was stationed at Naval Air Facility Atsugi and supported two deployments with the USS Ronald Reagan strike group. During this time, he worked on C-2 Greyhound aircraft, ensuring mission readiness for critical operations.



“My time in Japan was an incredible experience,” Nicholas said. “I learned so much about teamwork, leadership and technical skills while working on those deployments.”



After his time in Japan, Nicholas was stationed at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, where he worked at the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest building H-60 Black Hawk helicopter engines. Later, he played a pivotal role in standing up the Navy’s first CMV-22B Osprey command, VRM-30 and participated in the inaugural deployment of the Osprey aircraft with the USS Carl Vinson strike group in 2021.



“Being part of the first Osprey command was a unique experience,” Nicholas said. “It was exciting to be at the forefront of something new and to contribute to its success.”



As Nicholas approached the end of his active-duty service, he discovered the SkillBridge program. With the support of his chain of command, he was granted permission to focus full-time on training at RIA-JMTC. The program not only allowed Nicholas to apply his mechanical expertise in a new setting but also introduced him to the Army’s culture of excellence, innovation and service.



RIA-JMTC’s former commander, Col. Dave Guida, played a special role in Nicholas’ transition. While Nicholas was completing his SkillBridge program, Col. Guida swore him into the U.S. Navy Reserve, symbolizing the seamless integration of Nicholas’ military and civilian roles. For Nicholas, the moment was a powerful reminder of the shared purpose and values that unite the Army and Navy.



“Being sworn into the Navy Reserve by an Army officer was a cool experience,” Nicholas said. “It really showed me how all branches of the military work together to serve the nation. It’s about the mission, not the uniform.”



Nicholas’ decision to join the Navy Reserve was deeply rooted in his family’s legacy of service. His great-grandfather served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed at Pearl Harbor on a seagoing tug during the infamous attack. His father, Ben Nicholas, also served in the Navy for 10 years as a Fire Controlman. Inspired by this legacy, Nicholas chose to follow in their footsteps.



“My family’s history of service is something I’m really proud of,” Nicholas said. “It’s an honor to continue that legacy in my own way.”



At RIA-JMTC, Nicholas has found a workplace that not only values his technical skills but also fosters a culture of creativity, continuous improvement and pride in service. The arsenal’s mission to empower global defense readiness by innovating, manufacturing and delivering products to the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems – through conventional and advanced processes aligns perfectly with Nicholas’ own commitment to excellence and adaptability.



“RIA-JMTC is constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” Nicholas said. “It’s exciting to be part of an organization that’s not just meeting the needs of today’s Warfighter but also preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.”



The work done at RIA-JMTC ensures that Soldiers have confidence in their equipment, a responsibility that Nicholas takes seriously. As a Production Machine Repairman, he plays a critical role in maintaining and rebuilding equipment to ensure readiness. For Nicholas, the opportunity to contribute to the Army’s mission in this way is both rewarding and humbling.



“The Army’s dedication to values and excellence fosters a culture of trust,” Nicholas said. “It’s a privilege to be part of an organization that makes such a real difference in the lives of Americans.”



While Nicholas has transitioned to civilian life, his commitment to service remains strong. He continues to serve his country, balancing his military responsibilities with his civilian career. This dual role allows him to stay connected to the Navy while contributing to the Army’s mission at RIA-JMTC.



“I wanted to stay connected to the Navy,” Nicholas said. “The Reserve allows me to keep serving while also building a future for myself and my family.”



Nicholas’ story is a testament to the transformative power of service, opportunity and legacy. From his distinguished military career to his successful transition to civilian life, he exemplifies the resilience and adaptability of America’s service members. Programs like SkillBridge and organizations like RIA-JMTC play a vital role in supporting this transition, ensuring that veterans like Nicholas can continue to thrive and contribute in their post-military careers.



“The Army and the Navy have both given me so much,” Nicholas said. “They’ve set me up for success, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”



For Nicholas, the journey is far from over. Whether repairing machines at RIA-JMTC or serving in the Navy Reserve, he remains committed to excellence and service, a legacy that continues to inspire, proving that with the right opportunities, you can truly be all you can be.