Niagara Falls Storage Site Vicinity Property H Prime Remedial Investigation, Proposed Plan and Public Meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has completed a remedial investigation report and released the proposed plan for Niagara Falls Storage Site, Vicinity Property H Prime (VP-H’), located in the Town of Porter, Niagara County, New York.



This proposed plan recommends no remedial action for NFSS VP-H’, a four-acre parcel that is currently owned by Chemical Waste Management (CWM), Inc.



Event Details:

• Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

• Time: 6:30-9 PM

• Location: Lewiston Senior Center - 4361 Lower River Road Youngstown, NY 14174

• Details: A court reporter will be present to record public testimony.



Comment Period: September 15 – November 13, 2025



• The remedial investigation and proposed plan documents can be found on the project website:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Projects/Article/3612360/niagara-falls-storage-site/

or

Viewed at the Lewiston Public Library located at 305 S 8th St, Lewiston, NY 14092; and the Youngstown Free Library located at 240 Lockport St, Youngstown, NY 14174.

• Written comments may be emailed to fusrap@usace.army.mil or mailed to:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

Environmental Project Management Section

478 Main Street

Buffalo, New York 14202-3278



Key Details of the Proposed Plan:

• USACE completed a remedial investigation and determined that the levels of radionuclides detected at VP-H’ do not pose unacceptable risk for current and reasonably anticipated future industrial use of the site.

• An ecological risk assessment found that potential exposures of ecological receptors were unlikely to result in adverse impacts and no further evaluation of ecological risks was required.



VP-H Background:

USACE is addressing the NFSS VP-H’ Site under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program. Under FUSRAP, USACE identifies, investigates and if necessary, cleans up sites throughout the United States that were used as part of the nation’s early atomic weapons and energy program. USACE follows the phased investigation process required in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act as amended, and the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan when implementing FUSRAP.



FUSRAP Background:

Under FUSRAP, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program. FUSRAP was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate and, if necessary, clean up or control sites throughout the United States contaminated as a result of Manhattan Engineer District or early Atomic Energy Commission activities. Both the Manhattan Engineer District and the Atomic Energy Commission were predecessors of the U.S. Department of Energy.



For additional information or to be added to the email distribution list for updates regarding the site please email fusrap@usace.army.mil or call (800) 833-6390 (Option 4).





