Hub, Spoke, and Ready: U.S. and Japanese Forces Execute RADR in REFORPAC 2025

In July, the 35 Civil Engineer Squadron and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force conducted a week-long bilateral exercise at Misawa Air Base and Chitose Air Base, coming together to repair a simulated airfield and strengthen the alliance, interoperability, and resilience that underpin security across the Indo-Pacific.



Rapid Airfield Damage Repair, or RADR, is a civil engineer-led capability that restores damaged runways to operational status in the wake of an attack or natural disaster. By enabling aircraft to launch and recover even under degraded conditions, RADR ensures airpower can be projected when it matters most. The training took place under Resolute Force Pacific 2025, a Pacific Air Forces exercise focused on sharpening readiness, strengthening deterrence, and sustaining agile operations in contested environments.



The exercise also marked the first time a RADR operation was executed using a hub-and-spoke model, with Misawa serving as the hub and Chitose as the spoke. The model reflects how forces might be dispersed and coordinated in real-world scenarios, allowing teams to recover multiple airfields simultaneously under centralized command and control.



Planning began six months in advance, with U.S. and Japanese civil engineer squadrons setting shared objectives, aligning resources, and refining common tactics, techniques, and procedures. The effort built on years of collaboration and reflected a shared commitment to deepening operational integration.



“Our engineers are working side by side, solving the same crater problems, and running well-cooperated command and control,” said Col. Paul Connor, Commander of the 35th Mission Support Group at Misawa Air Base.



At MisawaDraughon Range, U.S. and Japanese forces carried out large-scale RADR scenarios. The training incorporated Tactical Combat Casualty Care, simulating crater repairs alongside casualty response under operational pressure.



Meanwhile, at Chitose Air Base, a small U.S. team was deployed. Operating with limited resources, the team worked with JASDF engineers to conduct airfield damage repair using locally available tools and shared procedures.



The operation showcased the Multi-Capable Airman concept in action. Teams included a range of specialties, from engineers and EOD to firefighters and power production, operating across roles to support the mission. At Chitose Air Base, where resources were lean and manpower limited, that adaptability became especially critical.



“We came up [to Chitose] with a team of ten people, bringing multi-capable Airmen from eight different specialties to showcase our ability to repair the runway,” said Alexander Manko, Prime BEEF Manager for the 35th CES.



“It’s been phenomenal seeing different specialties accomplish missions that are typically held by one Air Force Specialty Code,” said Master Sgt. Trevor Knapp, first sergeant for the 35th CES. “It goes to prove that it doesn’t matter what AFSC you work in. If you’re given a task, you’re able to accomplish it.”



Participants emphasized how integration extended beyond the job site. By solving problems, overcoming language barriers, and even building camaraderie over shared meals, units forged the trust and mutual understanding that form the foundation of real-world cooperation.



“It’s about knowing everyone’s capability and role so you can step in wherever something’s left off,” said 2nd Lt. Josue Cabrera, Installation Management Flight Commander. “The same goes for our Japanese counterparts. Understanding what they can do allows us to support each other.”



For many, the most important outcome wasn’t the repair itself, but the ability to operate as one team.



“Any exercise we do, we’re going to complete the RADR process. That’s pretty standard,” emphasized 1st Lt. Sarah Rego, Chief, F-35 Program Management Office. “We measure success today by how well we integrate with our JASDF partners. Not just the repair – we know we can do that. It’s about how well we work with our partners to do it.”



From this foundation of trust comes operational strength.



“The biggest message this bilateral training exercise can send to the world is that we are partners,” said Lt. Col. Dan Blomberg, Deputy Commander of the 35th CES. “As we work with our allies throughout the region, that makes us stronger. Those alliances and those partnerships enable us to present a unified front.”



From hub to spoke, the exercise proved that airpower in the Indo-Pacific will not be grounded. Working side by side, U.S. and Japanese forces turned cohesion into speed and skill, restoring runways under pressure and ensuring no attack can ground their response.