NAVFAC Washington Delivers Critical Infrastructure Support in Alignment with CNO’s ‘Sailors First’ Vision

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington (NAVFAC) Washington continues to demonstrate its essential role in supporting fleet readiness through critical infrastructure operations that directly align with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle’s inaugural ‘Sailors First’ initiative outlined in his first C-Note to the fleet.



Caudle emphasized that “the lifeblood of our Navy is the Sailor: well-trained, connected, supported and fit to fight,” while committing to “providing them with state-of-the-art platforms, world-class facilities and dependable support.”



NAVFAC Washington stands at the forefront of delivering this vision through mission-critical infrastructure support across the National Capital Region.



“We, here at NAVFAC Washington, continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to fleet readiness through critical infrastructure support,” said Capt. Daniel Schmitt, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer. “Our mission-essential services directly align with CNO Caudle’s Total Sailor: Fit to Fight initiative.”



The CNO’s directive ensures “No Sailor Will Live Afloat,” with investments in “unaccompanied and family housing” to guarantee “every Sailor resides in housing that is clean, comfortable and safe.”



NAVFAC Washington’s engineering expertise and facility management capabilities directly support this commitment through comprehensive facility modernization projects and infrastructure maintenance operations.



Schmitt highlighted how his command enables mission success: “You ensure state-of-the-art facilities and dependable infrastructure support across the National Capital Region, enabling Sailors to focus on the fight while maintaining the high-quality living and working environments they deserve.”



NAVFAC Washington’s work encompasses critical areas identified in the CNO’s vision, including galley facility transformations designed to “meet the nutritional needs and choices of our Sailor’s modern-day lifestyle,” barracks improvements supporting enhanced connectivity initiatives, and comprehensive facility upgrades that maintain operational readiness.



“From facility modernization projects that enhance Sailor quality of life to critical infrastructure maintenance that keeps our installations mission-ready, NAVFAC Washington stands as the backbone supporting CNO Caudle’s vision,” Schmitt noted.



As Caudle stated, Sailors deserve infrastructure that supports their focus “on the fight.” NAVFAC Washington delivers this foundation, embodying the Navy’s motto: ‘Built in the Foundry – Tempered in the Fleet – Forged to Fight.’

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2025 Date Posted: 09.15.2025 07:56 Story ID: 548132 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Delivers Critical Infrastructure Support in Alignment with CNO’s ‘Sailors First’ Vision, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.