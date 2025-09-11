JMTG-U UAV Innovation Team Tests Grenade Delivery System

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — The Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine (JMTG-U) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) innovation team conducted a live-fire test at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 9–12, 2025, dropping 117 live M67 grenades using a Skydio X10 Delta drone.



The test evaluated a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, designed-dropper system, supporting efforts to refine precision-guided munition capabilities at the lowest tactical level.



Over the course of the test, the team dropped 117 live M67 fragmentation grenades to assess the reliability and battlefield viability of the system, which is designed to provide frontline Soldiers with precision-guided munitions capabilities at the lowest tactical level.



“Our goal is to ensure we fully test the system—even if it breaks,” said Capt. Alexander King, a member of the JMTG-U UAV Innovation Team. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure it’s a reliable system for our Soldiers to use.”



DEVCOM's Audible dropper, now in its second iteration, was originally developed to remotely deliver grenades for dismounted infantry units. Throughout the live-fire testing, the JMTG-U team implemented several refinements to improve system performance.



“These adjustments are helping us refine the platform for real-world application,” King said.



The live-drop test was made possible through the support of multiple units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa, including the 18th Military Police Brigade, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 702nd Ordnance Company. Their collaboration ensured a safe and effective test environment while reinforcing interoperability across functional specialties.



The innovation combines combat-tested lessons with rapid adaptation and prototyping, as the UAV team continues to build capabilities that may shape future U.S. Army doctrine.



“Our goal is to provide precision-guided munitions to the lowest level,” said 1st Lt. David Baker. “If we can take a hand grenade with a 30-meter throw range and give a Soldier the ability to employ it at 1,000 meters or more, that’s just one more way to increase lethality on the battlefield.”



As drone warfare evolves, so too does the need for agile and scalable solutions. The JMTG-U UAV Innovation Team is leading that change—one grenade at a time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.15.2025 08:39 Story ID: 548125 Location: GRAFENWöHR , BAYERN, DE Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMTG-U UAV Innovation Team Tests Grenade Delivery System, by 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.