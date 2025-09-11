Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
    September 14, 2025

    NORAD RESPONDS TO VIOLATIONS OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Over Saturday and Sunday, a total of six general aviation aircraft violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey. In addition to two unauthorized incursions yesterday, including one requiring an intercept by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft, there were four violations today.

    General aviation pilots are reminded that TFR procedures are mandatory and to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight.

    Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

    NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

    For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 23:08
    Location: US
