PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

September 14, 2025



NORAD RESPONDS TO VIOLATIONS OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY



TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Over Saturday and Sunday, a total of six general aviation aircraft violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey. In addition to two unauthorized incursions yesterday, including one requiring an intercept by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft, there were four violations today.



General aviation pilots are reminded that TFR procedures are mandatory and to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2025 Date Posted: 09.14.2025 23:08 Story ID: 548119 Location: US Web Views: 61 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD RESPONDS TO VIOLATIONS OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY, by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.