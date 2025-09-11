INCHEON, South Korea – Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to South Korea to participate in the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the Incheon Landing Operation, a pivotal moment in the Korean War on Sept.14, 2025 in Incheon, South Korea.



He joined leaders, including Yoo Jeong-bok, mayor of Incheon, General Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK/US Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, veterans, and dignitaries in honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who participated in the daring amphibious assault.



The Incheon Landing, executed on September 15, 1950, was a bold and risky amphibious operation during the Korean War. General Douglas MacArthur orchestrated a landing at Incheon, far behind enemy lines. Despite challenging tidal conditions and heavily fortified defenses, U.S. and ROK forces successfully seized the port city.



The operation is widely considered one of the most daring and successful amphibious assaults in military history.



During his visit, Paparo also met Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back, Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun, and Adm. Kim Myung Soo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.



The U.S.-ROK alliance remains a linchpin of regional security, built on decades of shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.



USINDOPACOM remains committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2025 Date Posted: 09.14.2025 18:41 Story ID: 548110 Location: INCHEON, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM Commander commemorated 75th Anniversary of Incheon Landing, by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.