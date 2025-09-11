Photo By Senior Airman Julia Santiago | An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 177th Fighter Wing flies over Kean University in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Santiago | An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 177th Fighter Wing flies over Kean University in Union, N.J., May 12, 2020. The New Jersey Air National Guard performed a joint flyover throughout N.J., passing over key COVID-19 locations to honor healthcare workers, first responders, mortuary affairs and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Santiago) see less | View Image Page

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

September 14, 2025



NORAD INTERCEPTS VIOLATOR OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY



TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey on September 13, 2025.

The civilian aircraft violated the TFR at approximately 1:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft after the use of flares to draw the pilot’s attention.



This intercept was preceded by one separate TFR violation earlier in the day with an additional two violations occurring Sunday morning, bringing the total to four unauthorized incursions over the course of Saturday and Sunday.



The flares – which may have been visible to the public – are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed.



General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 2089, 2104, 2127 and 2130.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/