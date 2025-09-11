Wisconsin installation founder honored in special Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Army leaders from Fort McCoy, Wis., as well as community members and leaders...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Army leaders from Fort McCoy, Wis., as well as community members and leaders participate in the Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 5, 2025, in Sparta, Wis. The event was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta with McCoy family members present as well as students from Sparta Montessori School. The ceremony was led and organized by the 88th Readiness Division and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy personnel. Included in the event were a team of four Fort McCoy Soldiers who made up a color guard. Also included were guest speakers who included Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez; Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, 88th Readiness Division command sergeant major; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The founder of Fort McCoy, formerly Camp McCoy — Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy — was honored during a special ceremony Sept. 5 on what would have been his 158th birthday.



The Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta, Wis., with McCoy family members present as well as students from Sparta Montessori School. The ceremony was led and organized by the 88th Readiness Division and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy personnel.



Included in the event were a team of four Fort McCoy Soldiers who made up a color guard. Also included were guest speakers who included Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez; Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, 88th Readiness Division command sergeant major; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major.



The welcome to the event was given by Riddle.



“On behalf of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, U.S. Army Reserve, and the 88th Readiness Division, we thank you for joining us today to remember Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy,” Riddle said.



Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCall, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, then gave the invocation. He was followed by Dieckman who spoke about Maj. Gen. McCoy’s history.



“It is my distinct privilege to represent the United States Army Reserve and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi in paying tribute to the life and legacy of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy,” Dieckman said. “I would like to recognize and acknowledge members from General McCoy’s family who have joined us today. Thank you very much for coming. Thank you also to the many respected community leaders in attendance, and of course all the kids (who) are here today as well.”



Dieckman described McCoy’s career.



“Today we honor a man whose experiences while serving in the National Guard and the U.S. Army gave him insight into the future of military training and what would be necessary to prepare Soldiers for future conflict,” Dieckman said. “Our intent today is not to provide a lengthy history lesson but rather remember the man who greatly influenced the future of Monroe County.



“Robert Bruce McCoy was born on Sept. 5, 1867, in Kenosha, Wis.,” he said. “Today marks the 158th anniversary of his birth. His father, Bruce Elisha McCoy, had served as a captain in the Union Army during the Civil War, which later provided Robert the motivation and encouragement for his own military service. The family moved to Sparta in 1876. Robert grew up here, attending Sparta schools and graduating from Sparta High School. He became an active member of the community and raised his own family here.”



In 1895, McCoy joined the Wisconsin National Guard, Dieckman said. His career reflected world events as he served in the Spanish-American War, the Pancho Villa Expedition in 1916, and then commanded the 4th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment during World War I in France.



“As a citizen Soldier, at the end of each tour, he would return home when peace was established, returning to a life of public service while he wasn’t in uniform,” Dieckman said. “As a citizen, McCoy served as a lawyer and even elected as the Monroe County Court judge, serving 16 years on the bench. In 1920, McCoy was elected as mayor of Sparta, where he served for two terms. He was also nominated for the governor of Wisconsin in 1920, but lost the election.



“Upon returning from the Spanish-American War in 1898, McCoy had the foresight to recognize that future conflicts were inevitable, weapons would be improved upon, and training had to be emphasized,” the command sergeant major said. “He envisioned an artillery camp suitable for training Soldiers, situated in the low pastures and wooded hills surrounding Sparta. He started by buying small tracts of land, which he rented for grazing to finance additional land purchases.”



Dieckman said McCoy eventually acquired 4,000 acres.



“After several years of recommendations and negotiations, the U.S. Army bought the McCoy property to establish the Sparta Maneuver Tract, and thus the vision that McCoy had for a large open military training site became reality,” he said. “His military career would continue, receiving a promotion to brigadier general in 1920, commanding Wisconsin's 64th Infantry Brigade. In 1924, he was promoted to major general as commander of the 32nd Infantry Division, the Red Arrow Division.”



McCoy passed away on Jan. 5, 1926, after a brief illness,” Dieckman said. “On Nov. 19, 1926, in his honor, the Army officially re-designated the reservation as Camp McCoy. And later in 1974, the name was officially updated to Fort McCoy.”



Baez discussed the important contributions that Fort McCoy brings to the military today.



“Today, Fort McCoy has a regional economic impact of nearly $1.6 billion,” Baez said. “Also, Fort McCoy serves as one of Monroe County’s largest employers in the area with a workforce of nearly 2,000 people. McCoy’s dreams helped to shape Monroe County today, providing a home for over 60,000 acres for what we know today as the U.S. Army Total Force Training Center — Fort McCoy.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training development and expansion, increased training customer support capability, and improved quality of life and opportunities for Soldiers and family members,” Baez said. “The installation that bears his name proudly trains more than 70,000 U.S. and international service members each year. We also see our joint service members from the Navy, the Air Force, the Marine Corps, the Space Force, and the Coast Guard. And they train in our world-class ranges and facilities.



Baez said Fort McCoy remains the primary training location for the Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers, one of the units that General McCoy used to command.



“Additionally, the Army Reserve utilizes Fort McCoy as its principal site for several major training exercises and growing competitions each year,” Baez said. “Fort McCoy’s proximity to major cities and also developed infrastructure of railroad and U.S. interstate provide a four-season training environment that has set the installation to a path to continue to growth and success. We are confident that Maj. Gen. McCoy would be proud to see that his vision has been fulfilled.”



Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. McCoy, attended the ceremony with several other family members. He said he and their family appreciated the event.



“It’s a great day,” McCoy said. “It’s a great honor. … It’s really an honor for our family to see this.”



The national anthem was performed by Eddie Clark, Sparta High School senior, and Taps was played by Patrick Larson, Sparta High School junior.



