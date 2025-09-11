Boot Memorial: A Legacy of Every Step, Every Story

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | Rows of combat boots line Ford Island during the Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | Rows of combat boots line Ford Island during the Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, each adorned with photos, flags, leis, and personal messages to honor the lives and sacrifices of fallen service members September 11, 2025. Every boot in the display bears the name of a fallen hero, from combat casualties to those lost to training accidents, illness, or suicide, reminding visitors that behind each pair of boots is a face, a family, and a legacy worth remembering. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor) see less | View Image Page

Ford Island, HAWAII — The Boot Memorial began in Hawaii in 2012, but its roots stretch back even further—to a deployment, a loss, and a family’s decision to ensure the fallen would never be forgotten.



Founded by Theresa Johnson, the Hero and Remembrance Run has grown into a living tribute of nearly 9,000 boots, each paired with a name and photo of a service member who gave their life—whether in combat, training, or through invisible wounds like PTSD and suicide. Families and volunteers dedicate countless hours to preserving not just names, but the stories behind them.



For Theresa Johnson, the Founder of the Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, the idea was born from both heartbreak and hope. While supporting military families at Fort Campbell during deployments, she saw firsthand the weight of notifications, memorials, and the struggles that came with service. The loss of a young Soldier named Tim — a neighbor’s son who joined the Army and was killed in Afghanistan just days into his first deployment — left an unforgettable mark.



“I wanted people to realize these Soldiers had loved ones, friends, they meant something in the community,” Johnson explained. “Arlington is beautiful, but not everyone rests there. I wanted something that showed their faces, their lives, and their legacies. Every boot out there has at least a thousand stories connected to it. My mission is to share those stories for the battle buddies who didn’t get that chance.”



For Francine Love, the Boots Display Event Manager, who has worked with military children and families for more than three decades, the Boot Memorial is both personal and powerful.



“This is the only way I know as a civilian to give back,” Love said. “I like to say their names, to hear their stories, and to let families know their loved ones are not forgotten. Over the years, I’ve learned to recognize when someone finds a loved one just by their body language. I always offer a hug, a shoulder, and a moment of support.”



She added that the memorial is also a history lesson for future generations. “War is real. These service members were not just Soldiers—they were fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, cousins. When families bring their children here, they see that their loved ones are remembered, and that their sacrifice is part of our shared history.”



For Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division, known as “Tropic Lightning,” the memorial carries an added weight: it is a visual reminder of the legacy carried in their unit patch.



Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor, a public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, said this was his first time experiencing the memorial in person—and it left a lasting mark.



“This is the first time I’ve ever been to a Boot Memorial display, and it really hit me harder than I expected,” Taylor said. “It represents the pride we wear with the 25th ID patch, but also the weight of the Soldiers remembered here today. It gives us an example of the responsibility we share moving forward.”



For Taylor, the sight of thousands of boots aligned in rows brought new meaning to the Tropic Lightning heritage.



“This patch is not just a piece of clothing. It shows the lineage of the Soldiers who came before us and the responsibilities we must uphold,” Taylor said. “Wearing this patch now means more to me. Seeing this boot display behind me, I take great pride in it. It awakened me to a different type of legacy that I must carry forward.”



The display also deepened his appreciation for the division’s history and motto—Ready to Strike, Anywhere, Anytime.



“This boot display is a perfect example of that legacy,” Taylor said. “It reminds us that these aren’t just boots—they’re service members, with lives and stories behind them. It’s a powerful way to honor the sacrifices that paved the way for us to stand here today.”



For Johnson and her team of volunteers, the mission has always been about connection—between past and present, between families and Soldiers, between memory and legacy. For Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division, that mission resonates deeply. This same connection embodies the Division Lightning Fundamental of strengthening Soldiers, Family, and Community.



The Boot Memorial stands as a reminder that every name has a face, every face has a story, and every story is worth remembering. For Tropic Lightning Soldiers, it’s also a reminder of the heritage stitched into their patch—and the responsibility of carrying that story forward.