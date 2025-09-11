Navy launches housing initiative to support service members, their families on Guam

Courtesy Photo | ASAN, Guam (Sept. 13, 2025) A map of Guam split by north, mid, and south areas to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ASAN, Guam (Sept. 13, 2025) A map of Guam split by north, mid, and south areas to identify preferred housing areas for service members and their families stationed on Guam. U.S. Navy graphic courtesy of Naval Facilities and Engineering Command Headquarters. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy, working with Joint Region Marianas, has announced the start of a new housing initiative to ensure service members and their families are provided sufficient homes while stationed on Guam.



With an increased number of service members relocating to Guam over the next 10 years, housing demand is expected to grow. While military construction projects are underway, additional homes will be needed to support readiness and family stability.



Two-Phase Approach:

• In Phase 1, the Navy is seeking information from developers on available homes and land that could be used for new housing. Phase 1 responses are due Oct. 10.

• In Phase 2, selected developers will be invited to provide detailed housing proposals. Expected release of Phase 2 in late 2025/early 2026, based on Phase 1 responses.



What’s Needed:

• Homes for military families (2–4 bedrooms).

• Apartments and facilities for single service members.

• Housing available as early as 2028, with more homes delivered by 2032.

• To best meet the needs of service members, at least 75 percent of proposed housing should be located in Guam’s central island region, as shown on the map.



Flexible Partnership Options



The Navy is open to different partnership models, including lease, lease-to-purchase, or purchase agreements, to ensure the best value and fastest delivery of homes.



Commitment to Guam



“This effort is not just about meeting housing numbers,” said Commander, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Brett Mietus. “It’s about ensuring our military members have the quality of life they deserve. We must explore every avenue from innovative partnerships and efficient construction to maximizing existing resources. Our focus is on supporting the warfighter so they may focus on the mission – and that’s critical to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.”



The solicitation has been posted at https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/6bfcf42fdd8a4499a496051e76373c1f/view with initial responses due by Oct. 10. Developers interested in participating must respond during Phase 1 to be considered for Phase 2.