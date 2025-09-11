Conflict Resolution Workshop strengthens teamwork at Travis AFB

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | Kimberly Mlinaz, director of Negotiation and Dispute Resolution, speaks to U.S. Airmen...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | Kimberly Mlinaz, director of Negotiation and Dispute Resolution, speaks to U.S. Airmen during a conflict resolution workshop at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 8, 2025. As part of the Strength Through Unity Tour, Mlinaz led scenario-based instruction tailored to leadership tiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The 60th Air Mobility Wing Equal Opportunity office hosted a three-day conflict resolution workshop Sept. 8-10, 2025, bringing Airmen, civilian personnel and key support liaisons together for training on communication, problem-solving and team cohesion.



The workshop was part of the Department of the Air Force Negotiation and Dispute Resolution Strength Through Unity Tour, which equips leaders to resolve interpersonal conflict at the lowest level.



“The primary goal is to connect leaders at every level across the Travis AFB community with real tools and resources to address the individual strains and interpersonal tensions that erode unit cohesion and divert mission focus,” said Kimberly Mlinaz, director of Negotiation and Dispute Resolution. “These tools also help leaders foster consensus, navigate complex challenges and engineer high-performing teams.”



Training blocks were tailored by leadership tier. Feedback from both days informed a senior-level out-brief on Wednesday.



“I found the GROW (Goal, Reality, Options, Will) process to be one of the most useful tools,” said 2nd Lt. Jordan Geer, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section commander. “As a supervisor, Airmen sometimes come to me with issues, whether work or personal, and expect me to find the solutions. Although that is part of my job, it is also my job to give them the tools to solve problems themselves. By walking them through GROW, I can empower my Airmen to take ownership of their issues. It’s about teaching them how to fish.”



The workshop not only provides Airmen with problem solving solutions, but as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Janay Stokes, 60th Air Mobility Wing Equal Opportunity superintendent, points out the training supports daily operations across the installation.



“This workshop supports Airmen, civilians and key spouses by addressing real-world conflict scenarios that impact day-to-day functioning,” Stokes said. “Whether it’s resolving team friction, addressing miscommunication or handling sensitive issues, the tools are designed to foster understanding and maintain mission focus.”