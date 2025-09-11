Commander, Undersea Surveillance, Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 250828-N-NO841-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Aug. 28, 2025) – Sailors assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250828-N-NO841-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Aug. 28, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the commander, Undersea Surveillance (CUS) color guard present colors during a change of command ceremony for CUS held at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Steven Lawrence, from Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, relieved Capt. Stephany Moore, from Caledonia, New York as commander of CUS. CUS provides global maritime acoustic surveillance and timely, accurate anti-submarine warfare (ASW) reporting using persistent, long-range, fixed and mobile systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 1st Class Nikolas Cantu) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Aug. 28, 2025) - Commander, Undersea Surveillance (CUS) held a change of command ceremony at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit in Virginia Beach, Virginia, August 28, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Steven Lawrence, from Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, relieved Capt. Stephany Moore, from Caledonia, New York as commander of CUS.



During her remarks, Moore thanked the CUS team for their exemplary service during her tenure in command. “Undersea domain awareness is the foundation of our nation's advantage at sea, and our mission is as important now as it was 70 years ago, during the infancy of Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS),” said Moore. “It has been the highlight of my career to work with a talented multinational team of intelligent and innovative warfighters who execute one of the most challenging and consequential missions for our combatant commanders.”



Leading a team of 1,400 military and civilian personnel across the globe, Moore oversaw the rapid growth of the IUSS community amid an increase in fleet demand for IUSS capabilities.

In addition to strengthening ties with allies and partner nations, Moore also initiated a program to educate fleet stakeholders and leaders on the tools and expertise used in the planning and execution of IUSS operations and laid the groundwork for the establishment of Undersea Fusion Command—an initiative Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle directed when he served as commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, director of maritime operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, served as guest speaker at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of the CUS mission. "CUS is, hands down, one of the most critical and complex major commands in our Navy,” said Muckian. “It provides persistent, long-range undersea surveillance that enables us to detect and track adversary submarines that can threaten our homeland, our fleet, and the global undersea infrastructure. CUS is truly the crown jewel of our national defense."



Muckian continued his remarks by acknowledging Moore’s accomplishments during her time in command. “Captain Moore not only accomplished the mission with flying colors, but she also advanced the capabilities of this command in every respect,” said Muckian. “It’s been incredible to see all that she’s achieved. We are grateful for her leadership of CUS—she has left a wake worth following.”



Moore will go on to serve as the chief of staff at Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, for her next duty assignment.



During his remarks, Lawrence addressed the CUS team and thanked Moore for her leadership of the command. “To the Sailors and Civilians of team Undersea Surveillance, I am truly humbled and honored to join your team,” said Lawrence. “Ever since our predecessors put the first Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS) cable in the water in 1962, this command has a track record of sustained excellence protecting our nation. I am excited to be a part of the team and to contribute to that continued success starting today.”

Lawrence comes to CUS from his previous assignment as branch head for Nuclear Strategy and Policy at NATO’s Headquarters Supreme Allied Commander Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia.



CUS provides global maritime acoustic surveillance and timely, accurate anti-submarine warfare (ASW) reporting using persistent, long-range, fixed and mobile systems. This mission is accomplished through detection, classification, tracking, reporting and dissemination of data on surface ships, submarines and high interest aircraft.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.