Airmen recharge, refocus during wing-wide resiliency day

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing participated in a resiliency day, Sept. 12, 2025, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, as part of an initiative to boost morale and strengthen connections across the installation.



A resiliency day is a designated pause in normal military operations where service members focus on strengthening their mental, emotional, social, physical and spiritual well-being. Being part of a broader effort by the Department of the Air Force and other military branches, resiliency days support the human weapon system: the idea that people are the most valuable asset to the mission.



The day-long event featured a wide variety of activities, including a resource fair, car show and live comedy performance, all designed to give Airmen a chance to reset and reconnect.



“Sometimes, as Airmen and just anyone in general, we go through life and we just need something to give us the strength to keep moving forward,” said Senior Airman Chinwendu Anazia, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron formal training instructor. “No matter what you're going through, it's not the end of the world. There's always hope, so just find the strength within you to keep pushing.”



The day began at Trails End with opening remarks from Dominic Syracuse, the head of Cognitive Behavioral Theater, a training organization devoted to “self-empowerment through self-expression,” setting the tone before base personnel and their families traveled across the installation to explore the variety of resiliency sessions available to them.



Held across multiple locations on base, these sessions included courses on belief, values, virtues, emotional intelligence, mindfulness and resilience skills.



Experts led training on leadership communication, time management, car buying, navigating grief and balancing thought processes. Physical wellness was also prioritized through guided meditation, yoga and run-efficiency drills.



The sessions were open to all active-duty members, civilians, and spouses, providing access to resiliency resources for individuals across the 90th Missile Wing.



“It's important for Airmen, because a lot of the time they forget what they're fighting for and they get stressed out,” said Airman 1st Class Zachary Patterson, 90th Missile Wing executive administrative assistant. “They get more focused on the problem and not the solution, so resiliency day is kind of a reminder of, ‘hey, it's all right’.”



Resiliency day events across the Department of the Air Force are designed to support long-term health, mission effectiveness, and retention by helping Airmen and Guardians prepare for the demands of service. These events serve as a structured opportunity to strengthen individual and team readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:08 Story ID: 548041 Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen recharge, refocus during wing-wide resiliency day, by Amn Nicholas Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.