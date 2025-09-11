Marine Corps Logistics Command Launches First Operational Logistics Wargame

Photo By Jennifer Napier | Kevin Kinnel, Defense Logistics Agency, listens while OPLOG Wargame participants...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Napier | Kevin Kinnel, Defense Logistics Agency, listens while OPLOG Wargame participants present key findings during the final out-brief of the Marine Corps Logistics Command Operational Logistics Wargame at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga., 12 Sept. 2025. The two-week exercise brought together 104 participants from 13 organizations to test operational-level logistics using scenario-driven exercises combined with data-driven analysis and an advanced wargaming platform. see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM) launched its first-ever Operational Logistics Wargame this September, uniting 104 participants from 13 organizations across the Marine Corps, the Fleet and joint partners. Over two weeks, the wargame examined how operational-level logistics enable the Service to set the theater, respond to crises, and sustain Marines during protracted conflict.



Using scenario-driven exercises combined with data-driven analysis, and an advanced wargaming platform, the exercise mirrored the complexities of modern warfare, sharpening decision-making and shaping future experimentation, training, and resource planning.



“The unique aspect of this wargame is its singular focus on logistics. Other exercises often emphasize fires or maneuver. Here we’re working directly with Logistics Command to focus on sustainment and operational-level logistics and how we support operations across the Indo-Pacific,” said Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, commanding general of Marine Corps Logistics Command.



Col. Adam Taylor, assistant chief of staff for G-3/5, emphasized the collaborative value:

“This wargame lets us refine communication and strengthen relationships with higher headquarters and Marine forces in a contested environment with limited resources, while testing how we’ll conduct operational logistics and provide the information higher headquarters requires.”



Setting the Theater for the Fight

Week One focused on “setting the theater,” positioning forces, resources, and infrastructure to support operations in a contested Indo-Pacific environment. This early work laid the foundation for Week Two, when participants stress-tested crisis response and long-term sustainment plans, producing insights that will drive future modernization and resource prioritization.



Lt. Col. Patrick Foehl, plans director, A/CS G-3/5, MARCORLOGCOM, the importance of this first phase:

“Setting the theater is really critical because what we get to the fight before the balloon goes up is going to be of the most importance. It sets the foundation for what capabilities MARCORLOGCOM can provide to Marine Forces Pacific and the Joint Logistics Enterprise.”



Participants left with a clearer picture of how MARCORLOGCOM can sustain Marines across their area of operation, validating plans for pre-positioning, forward repair, and agile resupply in a contested environment.



"We're coming away with a clearer picture of how Logistics Command can support both I MEF and III MEF during competition, and how that support enables rapid transition to crisis with improved response times and forward-positioned capabilities to effectively operate and sustain forces from remote and austere locations across the Indo-Pacific for MARFORPAC and INDOPACOM commanders." said Col. Patrick J. Reynolds, assistant chief of staff for logistics (G-4), Marine Forces Pacific.



Collaboration that Shapes Modernization

The wargame was as much about collaboration as simulation, drawing direct feedback from Fleet units and joint partners. By working side-by-side, the command tested modernization concepts and ensured lessons from the field drive the evolution of the logistics enterprise to meet the specific demands of the operating area.

Col. Horace Bly, future operations officer for Marine Corps Installations Pacific, underscored the value of this joint approach:



“People don’t always realize the magnitude of what MARCORLOGCOM brings to the fight. This wargame shows how forward staging and rapid repair can reduce sustainment and replacement times across the Pacific.”



Participants highlighted the unprecedented logistics focus of the wargame and the collaboration it fostered to “set the theater” for future operations. “This one was extremely logistics-focused, which isn’t common in most wargames,” said Capt. Bradley Jones, III MEF G-4 Plans Officer, noting the team concentrated on pre-positioning supplies to expand maintenance capacity and readiness. Jones said the exercise gave him a clearer view of what’s feasible and what requires a different approach.



Actionable Insights for the Future

As the exercise concluded, participants emphasized how the event delivered actionable insights and hard data on current capabilities, gaps, and opportunities. Lessons learned will guide future exercises, inform MARCORLOGCOM’s 5-Year Campaign Plan, and strengthen the command’s ability to anticipate challenges, generate options for commanders, and maintain combat readiness.



“One of the biggest lessons is discovering current gaps in capability. This exercise lets us pinpoint where MARCORLOGCOM could be better resourced—whether through manning, funding, equipment, or command relationships—to push the command forward and achieve a modernized logistics posture,” said Capt. Timothy Beger, materiel management officer, Plans Division, A/CS G-3/5, MARCORLOGCOM.



Leaders underscored that this wargame is only the beginning of a continuous cycle of learning, experimentation, and adaptation, a vital step in sharpening the Marine Corps’ logistics enterprise for the future fight.



“This wargame provides another data point as we plan for the near-term fight, ensuring we have the requisite capabilities and can integrate with the joint force and other combat support agencies to access and leverage sustainment across the enterprise. I want to thank every participant for their insight and dedication, which made this effort a true success and strengthened our ability to meet future challenges,” said Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, commanding general, MARCORLOGCOM.