Senior Army leaders receive Redstone Arsenal updates

Photo By Joseph M. Lee | (From left) Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, Patty George, Chief of Staff of...... read more read more Photo By Joseph M. Lee | (From left) Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, Patty George, Chief of Staff of the Army Randy George, Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Cindy Mohan, Shaunette Sellers and AMC CSM Jimmy Sellers pose for a group photo at the AMC headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – As the Army continues to transform, Senior Army leaders visited Redstone Arsenal to see firsthand the critical support the installation provides.



Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer met with leaders from Army Materiel Command, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.



While at AMC’s headquarters, George encouraged leaders to focus on outcomes as the Army transforms at a rapid pace. AMC is delivering ready combat formations, reshaping and reimagining the Organic Industrial Base, and enhancing the Soldier experience. George praised AMC for its progress, particularly in efforts like modernizing the Army food program and developing the My Army Post app.



“AMC is the only organization across the Army that touches everything the Soldier touches,” George said. “You have the right people and always remembers why we do what we do,”



George’s visit also highlighted how the work Program Executive Office Missiles and Space does enables warfighters, allies and partners to defeat the threats of today and tomorrow.



“It was an honor to host the Chief of Staff of the Army at Program Executive Office Missiles and Space,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer, Missiles and Space. “His visit underscores the Army’s commitment to strengthening both our Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires capabilities while ensuring our Soldiers are equipped with the most advanced, reliable, and combat-ready systems possible. We were proud to showcase the dedication of our workforce, the innovation of our industry partners, and the progress we are making to deliver capabilities that will keep our Soldiers and allies combat capable and ready on tomorrow’s battlefields.”



As space becomes an increasingly critical element in modern warfare, George visited SMDC headquarters to gain a deeper understanding of how the command is advancing space capabilities to support warfighters on the battlefield.



Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, the commanding general of SMDC, emphasized that Army space professionals possess a unique blend of expertise – understanding both large-scale ground maneuver and the complexities of the space domain.



“Space is no longer a benign environment; it is a contested domain that is critical to modern warfare,” Gainey said. “Our credibility demands a steadfast commitment to developing resilient space systems and counter-space capabilities to protect U.S. assets and deny adversaries access to space. We must make it clear that space is a competition they cannot win.”



Gainey highlighted how space-based capabilities are integral to Soldiers’ success in today’s evolving battle environments.



“We need to continue listening to the needs of the warfighter by offering smaller, agile systems that meet their requirements,” he said, stressing the importance of providing warfighters with more flexible and mobile space systems that are capable of adapting across the battlefield. “Space is not merely an enabler; it is an extension of the battlefield, and we must organize and train accordingly.”



In addition to learning about the command’s space capabilities, George received an overview of SMDC’s Joint Air Defense Operations Center-Developmental, where he learned how Army air and missile defense forces are tasked with protecting the nation’s capital—and, in the future, taking on an even larger role in homeland defense.



“At SMDC, we are fully committed to the mission of homeland defense,” Gainey said. “Air and missile defense is a joint challenge, but the Army has taken the lead with its capabilities. As we move forward, we’ll be able to provide more flexible, tailored solutions, matching the right defense assets to the right targets.”



Across the installation, Patty George, the chief of staff of the Army’s spouse, toured Army Community Service facilities and met with installation stakeholders to discuss installation and family readiness. She spoke with Army service providers, including Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, child and youth services and the school liaison, encouraging the Army Community Service team to continue looking for innovative ways to connect with Soldiers and families coming to Redstone Arsenal.



She also received updates on how Redstone Arsenal uses the My Army Post App to share information, as well as how the overarching project is updating with user feedback in mind. She encouraged users to continue to provide feedback and



Overall, the engagements highlighted the important role Redstone Arsenal plays in national defense.



“Innovation is a mindset, and Redstone Arsenal is driving change and delivering critical warfighting capabilities,” Gen. George said.