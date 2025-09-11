Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Wisconsin MATES facility at Fort McCoy receives parking area upgrades

    Wisconsin MATES facility at Fort McCoy receives parking area upgrades

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) is shown Aug. 26, 2025, at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) is shown in July and August at Fort McCoy, Wis., receiving a parking area upgrade.

    The MATES facility belongs to Wisconsin Army National Guard and is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

    The facility was established at Fort McCoy in 1949 when a four-bay maintenance building was built.

    Since then, there have been numerous upgrades and expansion during the 1970s, 1990s and in recent years.

    The facility now occupies 8.5 acres of the pos’'s cantonment area and has more than 50 employees.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

