Photo Essay: Wisconsin MATES facility at Fort McCoy receives parking area upgrades

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) is shown Aug. 26, 2025, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) is shown Aug. 26, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., receiving a parking area upgrade. The MATES facility belongs to Wisconsin Army National Guard and is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. The facility was established at Fort McCoy in 1949 when a four-bay maintenance building was built. Since then, there have been numerous upgrades and expansion during the 1970s, 1990s and in recent years. The facility now occupies 8.5 acres of the pos’'s cantonment area and has more than 50 employees. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

