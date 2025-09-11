I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Chief Select – Steven Gardiner

Photo By Douglas Stutz | : Meet Chief Logistics Specialist (Select) Steven Alexander Gardiner, Material...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | : Meet Chief Logistics Specialist (Select) Steven Alexander Gardiner, Material Management leading petty officer, one of five Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Sailors who were notified August 6, 2025, of being officially advanced to the Navy’s senior enlisted leader rank of chief petty officer. The manner of promotion for Gardiner, from Clifton Park, New York, and the others is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces. In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7. In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

With the announcement that five Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were selected for advancement to the rank of chief petty officer for Fiscal Year 2026, we asked each to reflect on their designation.



Logistics Specialist 1st Class Steven Alexander Gardiner was going over material management duties with several Sailors on the morning of August 6, 2025, when his meeting was unexpectedly interrupted.



In a good way.



He was personally informed by Capt. Karla Lepore, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NMRTC Bremerton Command Master Chief William Eickhoff on being selected as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer.



“The first person I called after being notified by the CO and CMC was my wife who was very happy,” said Gardiner, from Mesquite, Texas and a North Mesquite High School 2011 graduate. “The first person I texted was YNC [Chief Yeoman] Marcell Denkewalter.”



Along with Gardiner, four other staff members were surprised by command senior leadership that they had advanced in rate to chief petty officer: Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class Jessie Christian Alday, Lee Halls, Robert Lee O’Bryant and Miles Steele.



Being selected as a senior enlisted leader in the Navy provides professional validation and personal fulfillment for Gardiner.



“I get to share my successes with my friends, family, and Sailors. They are the reason I am here. They continued to believe in me even when I doubted myself some days. They are the ones that became my fuel source when I ran out of fuel. So, I owe it to them and will continue to push forward,” exclaimed Gardiner.



The manner of promotion to the rank of chief in the Navy is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces. In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7. In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders.



“The difference between a chief and an E-7 may not be able to be spotted by the anchors they wear since they look the same. But it came be felt. The chief has a presence far greater than that of an E-7. When a chief wears their uniform, they do so with the most professionalism. The chief is the example for all Sailors to emulate. When a Sailor or anyone is in need, a chief is there to guide and settle any issues they have. The chief is the guiding light for the Navy,” stated Gardiner, noted that his accrued experience since enlisting in 20212 has certainly helped build a foundation for his career. He insists there’s more than just accumulated time to make the grade for advancement to Navy chief petty officer.



“Experience certainly helped, [but] it boils down to performance for promotions and success. Someone could have all the experience in the world but if they do not apply it and perform, I hardly think they will get selected. No matter what you do, perform to the best of your ability to achieve greatness and reach a new level of growth,” stressed Gardiner, acknowledging there will continue to be challenges as he transitioned into his new role.



“The biggest challenge will be confronting tough decisions and making the right judgement calls. I have to ensure those calls are not detrimental to my Sailors. After all I am here to mentor, provide guidance, and assist them,” said Gardiner, also advocating for junior Sailors to stretch out of their comfort zone and continue to grow.



As the old nautical saying goes, ‘calm seas do not a Sailor make.’



“My one key advice is to continue pushing your limits. Continue putting yourself in uncomfortable situations, things you are not well versed in,” recommended Gardiner. “This will force you to grow and become comfortable in situations you may have felt you would never feel comfortable in the first place. And guess what? There are levels to this. Once you are comfortable increase the pressure so that you don’t stop growing. Some changes you may not see but others will. Keep it up Sailor!”



As a Navy Chief Logistics Specialist [Selectee], Gardiner’s enlisted rank and rate – as well as position - at a Navy Medicine command and Defense Health Agency military treatment facility is one of support to most staff who belong to the Navy Medicine five distinctive corps: Dental Corps, Hospital Corps, Medical Corps, Medical

Service Corps, and Nurse Corps.



Yet his efforts are crucial in delivering what his command needs for mission success. As a logistics specialist, Gardiner is responsible for such critical needs as procuring, storing and issuing equipment, maintaining inventory database, financial logs and records and operating computer systems that provide logistic support information



“I enjoy expediting and retrieving materials wherever I go,” said Gardiner, Material Management leading petty officer – soon to become leading chief petty officer – who has been assigned to NMRTC Bremerton nearly five months after beginning his Navy career in 2012 at Naval Air Station North Island [San Diego] with his first assignment to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4.



Gardiner openly added that during his time growing up in Mesquite Texas, his family experienced less than ideal conditions which included being displaced until they finally relocated in an apartment. Things got better. After graduating from high school, he met his wife through a mutual friend.



From such humble roots, he has steadily accepted added duty and handled multiple tasks. He has made the Navy a home where one was hard to locate at times during his formative years.



“Being in the Navy is great. I have a sense of purpose being here and I take pride in knowing my Sailors and peers look to me for guidance in certain situations,” exclaimed Gardiner.