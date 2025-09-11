I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Chief Select – Miles A. Steele

Photo By Douglas Stutz | : Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Miles A. Steele (middle), leading petty...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | : Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Miles A. Steele (middle), leading petty officer for Multi-Care Clinics of Pediatrics, Immunizations, and Internal Medicine, one of five Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Sailors who were notified August 6, 2025, of being officially advanced to the Navy’s senior enlisted leader rank of chief petty officer. The manner of promotion for Steele, from Clifton Park, New York, and the others is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces. In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7. In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

With the announcement that five Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were selected for advancement to the rank of chief petty officer for Fiscal Year 2026, we asked each to reflect on their designation.



A typical mid-week morning for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Fleet Marine Force qualified) Miles A. Steele was about to become atypical.



As he was attending to routine administrative work in preparation for daily patient care needs, there was suddenly far more bustle and hustle taking place behind his clinical spaces.



“I was getting settled in for my day, processing emails and finalizing the muster report when I heard a commotion down the hall from me. I was surprised when I turned to find the CO and CMC coming in,” said Steele, who was personally informed by Capt. Karla Lepore, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NMRTC Bremerton Command Master Chief William Eickhoff of being selected as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer.



“I immediately messaged my wife,” said Steele, upon hearing the news of his advancement. “It’s the first rank that you are truly hand-selected based on your performance, so it felt good being recognized in that regard.”



Along with Steele, four other staff members were surprised by command senior leadership that they had advanced in rate to chief petty officer: Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class Jessie Christian Alday, Lee Halls, Robert Lee O’Bryant and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Steven Alexander Gardiner.



The manner of promotion to the rank of chief in the Navy is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces. In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7.



In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders.



“A Navy chief is not just a rank but a unique, time-honored leadership tradition that confers significant responsibility, fosters a strong community of senior enlisted leaders, and involves a process of growth and transformation distinct from other service’s experience,” said Steele, who recently checked into NMRTC Bremerton and works in the Multi-Care Clinics of Pediatrics, Immunizations and Internal Medicine.



Steele also attests his accumulated experience certainly helped him achieve the rank of Navy chief petty officer.



“I had time to observe many different leaders. I took note of what did work and what didn’t work,” shared Steele, who is anticipating increased leadership demands. “The challenge will be to shift from hands-on technical expertise to coaching and mentoring others.”



Steele’s accumulated experience has provided ample opportunity to address – and handle – the daily duties of a Navy hospital corpsman, as well with overlapping responsibilities, a trait he encourages for others to hone their ability in any multi-tasking medical care environment.



“Jump on the tasks and collaterals that are being avoided and neglected and make impact,” advocated Steele to young Sailors. “In my experience this has opened so many opportunities for me to showcase my skills which has led to more doors opening.”



It was during the Global War on Terrorism that Steele, a Clifton Park, New York native and a Shenendehowa High School 2006 graduate enlisted in the Navy.



“I joined during the GWOT and wanted to contribute. After the accession training pipeline, I reported to my first duty station [with the] 9th Engineer Support Battalion [part of 3rd Marine Logistics Group] in Okinawa Japan,” shared Steele, recalling his time on the green side [as a Navy hospital corpsman serving with the Marine Corps] as a career highlight.



“My time at 3rd Marine Air Wing has been my favorite. I was given the opportunity to lead a large group of Sailors, and we accomplished a lot as a team,” recalled Steele.



That teamwork ethos has long been a driving force for Steele and defines his conviction to his career and Navy Medicine. “Being part of the team and consistently seeking to improve the command to the best of my ability,” Steele explained.



The formal initiation season – approximately seven weeks - for Steel and the other four Navy chief petty officer selectees at NMRTC Bremerton started the day they were notified and continues as they individually and collectively work towards earning their new formal title of Navy chief.



When asked to sum his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Steele replied, “It is an honor to be part of a team of highly adaptable professionals who meet any challenge.”