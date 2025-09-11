I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Chief Select – Lee D. Halls

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Lee D. Halls, Mental Health Directorate acting...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Lee D. Halls, Mental Health Directorate acting leading chief petty officer, one of five Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Sailors who were notified August 6, 2025, of being officially advanced to the Navy’s senior enlisted leader rank of chief petty officer. The manner of promotion for Halls, who regards Snohomish, Washington as home, and the others is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces. In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7. In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

With the announcement that five Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were selected for advancement to the rank of chief petty officer for Fiscal Year 2026, we asked each to reflect on their designation.



A busy morning was fast approaching 8 a.m. when Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lee D. Halls found himself unexpectedly questioned on his uniform appearance.



By his commanding officer and command master chief.



“I had just finished our Mental Health Directorate morning huddle. It wasn’t unusual to see leadership making rounds. They greeted me and the CO asked me where my blouse was. I had no response to “is that what a prospective chief would do?” It caught me off guard. Took me a minute to process. I was shocked and couldn’t stop smiling,” related Halls, on how Capt. Karla Lepore, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NMRTC Bremerton Command Master Chief William Eickhoff contacted him in being selected as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer.



Along with Halls, Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class Jessie Christian Alday, Robert Lee O’Bryant, Miles A. Steele and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Steven Alexander Gardiner were also notified by command senior leadership that they had advanced in rate to chief petty officer.



The first person I called was my wife,” said Halls, Mental Health Directorate acting leading chief petty officer, acknowledging it was uplifting news to hear he advanced in rate to become a Navy chief. “Realizing that after 21 and a half years my hard work has paid off. Realizing that I finally get to repay the debts owed to some amazing mentors along the way that helped keep me grounded when needed and guided me along the right path.”



“The experience I’ve gained along the way through on the job training, traditional training, and through some of the best mentors along my journey has helped me achieve this rank by teaching me the basics and how to build on them to become successful,” added Halls.



The manner of promotion for Halls and others to the rank of chief in the Navy is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces.



In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7. In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders.



Just as the Army has medics and the Navy has hospital corpsmen, so it goes that the enlisted paygrade of E-7 in the Army is known as a sergeant first class whereas a Sailor also advances to E-7 yet still has to earn the rank of chief petty officer.



“To someone in the Army, it’s important to understand that a Navy chief petty officer is far more than just an E-7. Chiefs hold a unique status rooted in heritage and tradition, forged through a demanding initiation process that sets them apart. They serve as specialized leaders, technical experts, and mentors who embody accountability and uphold the highest standards. More than a paygrade, chiefs are the Navy’s backbone bridging the gap between junior officers and enlisted ensuring mission success through guidance, expertise, and unwavering commitment,” explained Halls.



Being part of the Navy, Navy Medicine, Navy Hospital Corps and now a Navy chief [Selectee] has provided a sense of purpose – and placement - for Halls.



“To me it means being part of something bigger than just me. It’s being part of a brother and sisterhood, gaining an even larger extended family,” shard Halls, noting that the best part of his career has been being able to live outside the U.S.”



“Being able to experience other cultures and countries,” Halls continued. “Being able to visit so many countries while being stationed abroad. That led to me meeting my wife and being married overseas and having two wonderful children also stationed overseas.



Halls regards Snohomish, Washington as home after graduating from Sydney Lanier High School, Austin Texas in 1994, followed by completing Sheet Metal Workers International Association Apprenticeship Program, Kirkland Washington in 2002. His Navy career began in Everett, Washington in 2003.



After securing a job as a union welder he was laid off. Working a temporary job and collecting unemployment was not ideal. Then Halls’ father phoned one day to break his stagnation.



“He asked what I was doing. I told him nothing. He said great. Get dressed and I’ll be to your place in five minutes. He knew I always liked the medical field. I still wasn’t sure where this conversation was going. Then he said, “you know your mom was a Navy hospital corpsman, right?” I said yes. He said we’re going to talk to a Navy recruiter,” recollected Halls, who was welcomed by the recruiters and given information on the Navy Hospital Corps enlisted rating and enlisting.



After conferring with family, Halls went back to the recruiting office. The rest is history.



“I have always been interested in medicine. I worked as an emergency medical technician and firefighter and loved the medical calls. What better way to continue that passion than as a Navy corpsman?” reasoned Halls, who was born in Seoul, Korea, adopted at eight months and grew up in Utah, California and Texas.



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Hall replied, “I’d do it all over again if I had the chance. Hands down the best decision of my life.”