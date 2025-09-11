I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Chief Select – Jessiechristian Alday

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Jessie Christian Alday, Patient Administration...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Jessie Christian Alday, Patient Administration Department leading petty officer, one of five Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Sailors who were notified August 6, 2025, of being officially advanced to the Navy’s senior enlisted leader rank of chief petty officer. The manner of promotion for Alday, originally from the Republic of the Philippines, and the others is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces. In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7. In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

With the announcement that five Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were selected for advancement to the rank of chief petty officer for Fiscal Year 2026, we asked each to reflect on their designation.



In the middle of recent Tactical Combat Casualty Care training held at NMRTC Bremerton for hospital corpsmen, there was an unforeseen pause for a meaningful cause.



Capt. Karla Lepore, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NMRTC Bremerton Command Master Chief William Eickhoff surprised TCCC instructor Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jessiechristian Alday on being selected as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer.



“My CO and CMC came to my TCCC class that morning to break the great news,” confirmed Alday, who immediately shared his advancement news with his wife.



Along with Alday, four other staff members were officially informed by command senior leadership that they had advanced in rate to chief petty officer: Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class Lee Halls, Robert Lee O’Bryant, Miles Steele and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Steven Alexander Gardiner.



Alday, Patient Administration Department leading petty officer, after being intrigued by what Navy Medicine could offer, began his Navy career in 2007 at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



“[It was] the opportunities, the knowledge and experience,” related Alday. “The experience I gained has helped a lot, along with the knowledge I learned from the Sailors I worked with. I learned a lot along the way and applied all the good traits and ways to help accomplish the mission.”



The manner of promotion to the rank of chief in the Navy is a unique process compared to the other branches in the armed forces. In the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps, an E-6 becomes E-7. In the Navy, each eligible Sailor for chief is required to be selected by a ranking and selection board composed of master chiefs who actively choose the future leadership from the most capable Sailors, considering both their aptitude as technical experts and ability as leaders.



Through generations of Navy fleet service, the motto, ‘go ask the chief,’ has been rallying advice for enlisted and officer alike. Alday realizes with his selection to chief petty officer comes more responsibility.



That’s a challenge he is ready to accept.





“All eyes [from Sailors’ will be] on me. As the chief you are expected to be a subject matter expert on pretty much everything,” said Alday, advising other junior Sailors to, “keep taking care of the people around you. They in return will take care of you. Be patient. The right time and place will come.”



There are sizable expectations for Alday and the four other first class petty officers.



“They will look upon us as subject matter experts. Chiefs have operational readiness experience. Chiefs are considered the personification of Navy core values of ‘honor, courage and commitment.’ Chiefs are the Navy’s deckplate leaders, the ones who walk the spaces, know the crew and keep the pulse of the command,” Alday explained. “They’re not just supervisors, they are mentors, disciplinarians, counselors and carrier of culture, heritage and tradition.”



Alday was born and raised in Batangas, Republic of the Philippines and is a University of Batangas High School 2001graduate. Along with his family – parents and three siblings - migrated to San Diego in 2005. After working in an engineering firm for two years he joined the Navy to begin a career which has exceeded his expectations.



“I’ve gone to places that I never thought I would be able to visit. I have met and shared experiences with the people from different walks of life,” said Aldey, emphasizing the best part of his chosen calling has been meeting his wife.



“I met my wife when stationed on Oahu, Hawai’i. Two years after, we welcome to the world our best blessing in life, our son. Then we moved here to Bremerton as our next duty station and been exploring and enjoying the place,” shard Alday.



He has also been stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, Naval Air Station Misawa and with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Okinawa Japan.



When asked what is gratifying about becoming a Navy chief petty officer, Alday replied, “the rich culture, history, the heritage and tradition of the chiefs. It means a lot because I’m a part of something bigger than myself.”



Which this chief hospital corpsman [selectee] and four others assigned to NMRTC Bremerton are about to become part of.



The portion of TCCC training which was officially interrupted? The lesson picked right back up with Alday mentoring the attendees in honing their abilities to respond to corpsmen needs in any austere combat environment.