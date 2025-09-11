Photo Story: M109A6 Paladin training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard operate a M109A6 Paladin on the cantonment...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard operate a M109A6 Paladin on the cantonment area Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They were moving the vehicle near the Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site where they store all different types of military equipment and vehicles like this. The M109A6 Paladin is an American-made, 155mm self-propelled howitzer. It represents a significant upgrade of the original M109 series, first introduced in the early 1960s. The M109A6 Paladin has seen service with the U.S. Army and has been exported to countries like Israel and Kuwait. Despite ongoing modernization efforts and development of potential replacements like the M1299 (since canceled), the M109A6 and its successor, the M109A7, continue to be important artillery systems for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard operate a M109A6 Paladin on the cantonment area Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



They were moving the vehicle near the Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site where they store all different types of military equipment and vehicles like this.



The M109A6 Paladin is an American-made, 155mm self-propelled howitzer.



It represents a significant upgrade of the original M109 series, first introduced in the early 1960s. The M109A6 Paladin has seen service with the U.S. Army and has been exported to countries like Israel and Kuwait.



Despite ongoing modernization efforts and development of potential replacements like the M1299 (since canceled), the M109A6 and its successor, the M109A7, continue to be important artillery systems for the U.S. Army.



Wisconsin National Guard troops regularly train at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



