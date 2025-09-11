Internships Put STEM Students on Pathway to Future Success

National trends are not keeping pace with the demands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals. This summer, the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory continued its support of STEM outreach, this time to aid in overcoming the shortfall of STEM professionals.



USAARL hosted two college students, Zanajh Jones and Crystal Jaramillo, as part of the annual Department of War Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Minority Serving Institutions Summer Research Internship Program.

The program provides an immersive experience to students and recent graduates from HBCU/MIs, where they can take part in hands-on research, receive mentorship from leading DoW scientists and apply their academic learning to real-world applications.



Jones recently graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Originally from Goldsboro, N.C., she brought her unique perspective to work on a critical literature review with Rachel Kinsler, an engineer who specializes in en route care research at USAARL. The project focused on testing whether auditory medical alarms can and should be integrated into the headset communication systems used by critical care flight paramedics in Army aeromedical evacuation. The research revealed that medics experience sensory stimulus overload while striving to save lives in a very demanding environment.



“I have always been a curious person who asks questions that tend to deviate against the common grain,” Jones explained. “I find happiness in knowing my thoughts and creativity have the possibility to have a positive impact. This project was very interesting,” she continued. She emphasized that preventing hazards to medics ensures quality patient care, while improving their situational awareness enhances their operational environment.



Kinsler said this program gave Jones an “exposure to a government research laboratory, allowing her to experience the conduct of research at all levels.” She believes Jones benefitted because “she was able to observe projects in progress, from initial conception to wrapping up and final reporting. She was also able to make connections and receive mentorship among the USAARL staff.”



“USAARL benefited from the program,” Kinsler continued, “by experiencing the fresh perspective a new graduate brings to the lab, forcing us to re-examine the work we are doing and how we communicate that information.”

“This internship provided massive insight on how public health principles, backgrounds and frameworks can be utilized in all industry spaces,” Jones said as she praised the overall experience. She said she would encourage others to participate in the internship program.



The long-term goal for USAARL’s participation in the program “…is to build a sustainable pipeline of STEM talent for the DoW,” said Dr. Lori St. Onge, USAARL’s coordinator and champion for the internship program. “We hope that the internship experience will inspire students to pursue careers in defense-related research and development, ultimately strengthening our nation’s security. We also aim to strengthen our relationships with HBCUs and MIs, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange."



Jones’ experience falls in line with the internship program’s goals since she is now focused on pursuing her graduate studies in medicine, biomedical device innovation and population health outcomes. Jones said working with USAARL’s Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) internship participants has inspired her to consider that path, as well.



This fall, Jaramillo will be a senior at the University of Texas at El Paso majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in mathematics. Dr. Adrienne Madison, a USAARL engineer specializing in musculoskeletal injury and prevention research, served as Jaramilllo’s mentor. Madison has been conducting ground combat medical evacuation research focused on the use of litter carriage assistive devices to aid with evacuating casualties from the point of injury in combat to the next level of care.



These projects were perfectly aligned with Jaramillo’s background as an experienced paramedic who knows the physical demands of casualty evacuation. “My background provided insight into the struggles of heavy patient lifting and the need to lessen fatigue during times when personnel and resources may be limited,” she noted. Additionally, her expertise was invaluable in helping to finalize survey questions aiming to gather information on specific en route care tasks that are most likely to be affected by military vehicle motion and vibration.



Her academic studies directly related to the project and provided real-world application to load distribution across the musculoskeletal system. “This program allowed me first-hand experience of what it is to work in a government laboratory,” Jaramillo explained.



When Jaramillo arrived, she was unsure about her desired path after graduation. “As part of my mentorship approach, I worked to gauge her interests and identify potential paths to leverage her en route care and mechanical engineering curriculum to protect service members,” Madison stated.



“This internship helped me to explore career options with the DoW,” Jaramillo explained. “This program is an invaluable experience for anyone who can participate.”



Prior to departing USAARL, both interns traveled to Washington, D.C., to the DoW Institutions of Higher Education – Opportunities Workshop and Intern Symposium, joining all of the HBCU/MI interns from across the country, where they presented briefings on the projects they worked on at USAARL.



Participants receive a stipend and are provided lodging during their internship. “I have recommended this internship to my friends,” said Jaramillo, “and inspired them to apply for next year’s program.”



“USAARL started participating in the DoW HBCU/MI Summer Research Internship Program in 2019,” said St. Onge. “Since then, nine students from HBCU/MIs across the south have interned at the laboratory.”



“My favorite part of supporting the DoW HBCU/MI SRIP program at USAARL is meticulously reviewing the many phenomenal applications,” continued St. Onge, “matching ideal applicants to USAARL’s mentors and their research projects, and then watching the selected interns thrive in their learning, networking and professional development.”

Interested students can find more information and application details at https://dodhbcumiinternship.com/. For specific questions about the USAARL program, contact the USAARL HBCU/MI Summer Internship Program point of contact at usarmy-usaarl-stem@health.mil.



About USAARL



USAARL is a world-class organization of subject matter experts in the fields of operator health and performance in complex systems; the en route care environment; blunt, blast, and accelerative injury and protection; crew survival in rotary-wing aircraft and combat vehicles; and sensory performance, injury, and protection. USAARL engages in innovative research, development, test and evaluation activities to identify research gaps and inform requirements documents that contribute to future vertical lift, medical, aviation, and defense health capabilities. USAARL is a trusted agent for stakeholders, providing evidence-based solutions and operational practices that protect joint force warriors and enhance warfighter performance. USAARL invests in the next generation of scientists and engineers, research technicians, program managers, and administrative professionals by valuing and developing its people, implementing talent management principles, and engaging in educational outreach opportunities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:39 Story ID: 547984 Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Internships Put STEM Students on Pathway to Future Success, by Laren Vance Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.